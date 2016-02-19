Elsevier's Dictionary of Industrial Technology
1st Edition
In English, German and Portuguese
Technical literature in the Portuguese language is very rare; this is the reason for the compilation of this technical dictionary. The material is rich in synonyms in each of the three languages, English, German and Portuguese.
The dictionary encompasses some of the most important technical fields related to industrial activity, such as:
Petrochemical industry. Geological history; Oil exploration, oil drilling, offshore drilling; Oil shale processing; Coal mining; Oil refining, cracking, distillation. Textile Industry. Machinery; Textile fabrics, fibres; Spinning, weaving, knitting, weaves, knits; Treatment and finishing, dyes. Leather Industry. Leather types; Leather treatment. Engineering Materials. Modified natural products; Synthetic plastics; Polymers, polycondensation products, polyaddition products; Glass; Paper, wood, glues, paints and varnishes; Metals. Cleaners Industry. Detergents; Waxes, emulsifiers. Industrial Processes. Fermentation; Catalysis and catalysts; Sulphuric-acid production. Machinebuilding Industry. Machines; Tools; Machine parts. Nucleonics, Nuclear Energy. Electrical Engineering. Electrical technology; Electronics; Semiconductor technology. Motor Car Industry. Motor car; Internal combustion engine; Lorries; Agricultural machines; Road construction machines.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 28th April 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444899453
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444827197
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080934532
H.E. Philippsborn
@qu:The book certainly deserves a place in technical libraries large and small, irrespective of the amount of Portuguese literature handled; it will also be a valuable addition to the armoury of the translator, both in Europe and South America. @source:The Year in Reference @qu:This work is the product of a specialist translator developed from his own experience, and that experience gives this work enormous added value. It will serve well in collections where either the subject and/or the languages covered are important factors. @source:Reference Reviews