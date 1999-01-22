Elsevier's Dictionary of Drug Traffic Terms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444819376, 9780444501318

Elsevier's Dictionary of Drug Traffic Terms

1st Edition

In English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German

Authors: N. Illanes
eBook ISBN: 9780080570150
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444819376
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd January 1999
Description

This dictionary provides fast and easy access to terms in areas such as: legal, judicial and court proceedings; law enforcement, police and military training; chemical essentials and chemical precursors; natural, synthetic and designer drugs; banking and money laundering. It also presents some related terminology for environmental, medical, psychological, social and economic matters. The dictionary includes a large number of jargon terms, and explanations of these have been provided in some cases, in order to ensure better understanding. This work is an indispensable tool for conference interpreters, court interpreters, translators and social workers.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080570150
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444819376

N. Illanes

Affiliations and Expertise

La Paz, Bolivia

