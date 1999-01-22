Elsevier's Dictionary of Drug Traffic Terms
1st Edition
In English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German
Authors: N. Illanes
eBook ISBN: 9780080570150
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444819376
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd January 1999
Description
This dictionary provides fast and easy access to terms in areas such as: legal, judicial and court proceedings; law enforcement, police and military training; chemical essentials and chemical precursors; natural, synthetic and designer drugs; banking and money laundering. It also presents some related terminology for environmental, medical, psychological, social and economic matters. The dictionary includes a large number of jargon terms, and explanations of these have been provided in some cases, in order to ensure better understanding. This work is an indispensable tool for conference interpreters, court interpreters, translators and social workers.
About the Author
N. Illanes
Affiliations and Expertise
La Paz, Bolivia
