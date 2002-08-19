Elsevier's Dictionary of Civil Aviation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444508836

Elsevier's Dictionary of Civil Aviation

1st Edition

English-Russian and Russian-English

Authors: S. Beck S. Aslezova
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444508836
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th August 2002
Page Count: 744
Description

This dictionary is the result of almost half a century work. It is a vast reference work of civil aviation terminology and its usage in various contexts. It contains terms and expressions relating to air traffic control, air navigation, flight operations, aviation meteorology, radio communications, air transport, economics of civil aviation, airports, aerodynamics, and aviation engines.

About the Author

S. Beck

Affiliations and Expertise

Ramsgate, Kent, UK

S. Aslezova

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Petersburg, Russia

Reviews

"...It will be useful in academic and public libraries that cater to those looking for information in the aviation field." --American Reference Books Annual, 2003

"...The dictionary is exceptionally current, including the explosion of technological terms resulting from the significant impact of technology on the aviation industry over the past decade." --E-Streams, 2003

