Elsevier's Dictionary of Civil Aviation
1st Edition
English-Russian and Russian-English
Description
This dictionary is the result of almost half a century work. It is a vast reference work of civil aviation terminology and its usage in various contexts. It contains terms and expressions relating to air traffic control, air navigation, flight operations, aviation meteorology, radio communications, air transport, economics of civil aviation, airports, aerodynamics, and aviation engines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 19th August 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508836
About the Author
S. Beck
Affiliations and Expertise
Ramsgate, Kent, UK
S. Aslezova
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Petersburg, Russia
Reviews
"...It will be useful in academic and public libraries that cater to those looking for information in the aviation field." --American Reference Books Annual, 2003
"...The dictionary is exceptionally current, including the explosion of technological terms resulting from the significant impact of technology on the aviation industry over the past decade." --E-Streams, 2003