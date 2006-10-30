Elsevier's Dictionary of Chemoetymology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522399, 9780080488813

Elsevier's Dictionary of Chemoetymology

1st Edition

The Whys and Whences of Chemical Nomenclature and Terminology

Authors: Alexander Senning
eBook ISBN: 9780080488813
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522399
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th October 2006
Page Count: 442
Description

Noting a marked lack of comprehensiveness and/or contemporaneity among typical reference works on chemical etymology, as well as a somewhat spotty coverage of chemical terms and their etymology in comprehensive dictionaries and textbooks the author decided to write an up-to-date desk reference on chemical etymology which would satisfy the needs of casual readers as well as those of more demanding users of etymological lore. Characteristic user-friendly features of the present work include avoidance of cumbersome abbreviations, avoidance of entries in foreign alphabets, and a broad coverage of all chemical disciplines including mineralogy. Biological, medical, geological, physical and mathematical terms are only considered where they appear of interest to mainstream chemists. This book does not provide definitions of terms (unless required in the etymological context) nor guidance as to the timeliness of different nomenclature systems. The typical user will from the outset be well aware of the exact meaning of the terms he or she focuses on and only require the etymological background to be used. Examples of sources which have been drawn upon in the preparation of this book, apart from the extremely useful Internet resource Google, are listed, but an exhausting enumeration would be tiresome and impractical..

Key Features

  • an up-to-date desk reference on chemical etymology
  • characteristic user-friendly features
  • broad coverage of all chemical disciplines

Readership

chemists

About the Author

Alexander Senning

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark

Reviews

"The high price notwithstanding this book is warmly recommended" Dansk Kemi, 88, no. 6/7, 2007

Ratings and Reviews

