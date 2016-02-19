Elsevier's Dictionary of Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444422309, 9780080505503

Elsevier's Dictionary of Chemistry

1st Edition

Including Terms from Biochemistry

Authors: A.F. Dorian
eBook ISBN: 9780080505503
eBook ISBN: 9780444827005
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444422309
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 1983
Page Count: 692
Description

This dictionary covers the basic body of knowledge which constitutes chemistry and from which all scientific work in this field must proceed. Also included is a large number of terms specifically relating to biochemistry, thus providing a link between organic chemistry, physiology, genetics and medicine and greatly increasing the usefulness and range of this reference volume for research workers, scientists, students, translators and technical editors.

A.F. Dorian

@qu:This dictionary thus fills an important gap, and is ... of great use to researchers, scientists, students, translators and technical editors. @source:International Journal of Environmental Analytical Chemistry

