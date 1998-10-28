Elsevier's Dictionary of Biology

Biology is an extensive subject that has undergone a vast expansion and so comprises not only such conventional aspects as taxonomy, morphology, biochemistry, functional physiology, and ecology, but also the rapidly expanding new fields of cell biology and molecular biology. This dictionary attempts to provide a comprehensive coverage of biological terms, recognising also that the interface between biology and other sciences, such as chemistry and physics as well as medicine, is becoming less distinct and includes terms from these other areas.

This book is intended especially for teachers and students of biology and other natural sciences, environmental sciences and medicine. College students, amateur biologists, journalists, translators and civil service officers will also find this a useful tool.