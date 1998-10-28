Elsevier's Dictionary of Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444825254, 9780080885599

Elsevier's Dictionary of Biology

1st Edition

In English (with definitions)

Authors: R. Tirri J. Lehtonen R. Lemmetyinen S. Pihakaski P. Portin
eBook ISBN: 9780080885599
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444825254
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th October 1998
Page Count: 772
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27900.00
23715.00
365.44
310.62
215.00
182.75
270.00
229.50
355.00
301.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biology is an extensive subject that has undergone a vast expansion and so comprises not only such conventional aspects as taxonomy, morphology, biochemistry, functional physiology, and ecology, but also the rapidly expanding new fields of cell biology and molecular biology. This dictionary attempts to provide a comprehensive coverage of biological terms, recognising also that the interface between biology and other sciences, such as chemistry and physics as well as medicine, is becoming less distinct and includes terms from these other areas.

This book is intended especially for teachers and students of biology and other natural sciences, environmental sciences and medicine. College students, amateur biologists, journalists, translators and civil service officers will also find this a useful tool.

Details

No. of pages:
772
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080885599
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444825254

About the Author

R. Tirri

J. Lehtonen

R. Lemmetyinen

S. Pihakaski

P. Portin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Turku, Department of Biology, Turku, Finland

Reviews

@qu:...the best aspect of the book is the succinct but clear explanations of every term. @source:International Journal for Language & Documentation @qu:...This is a must purchase for academic and special or personal collections in the biological and medical research fields. It, also, would be suitable for large public libraries and for upper level high school student use. @source:E-STREAMS @qu:...Elsevier's Dictionary sets out to give an answer to the terminology problems within the very largely extended subject of biology. As such, it will prove to be useful not only to students and their teachers of biology, but also to other people who regularly deal with biology related texts. Translators, amateur biologists, journalists, biologists in industry and the administrators of biological programmes, for example, will undoubtedly find the dictionary a useful tool as well. @source:Translatio-Nouvelles de la Fit

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.