Elsevier's Dictionary of Biology
1st Edition
In English (with definitions)
Description
Biology is an extensive subject that has undergone a vast expansion and so comprises not only such conventional aspects as taxonomy, morphology, biochemistry, functional physiology, and ecology, but also the rapidly expanding new fields of cell biology and molecular biology. This dictionary attempts to provide a comprehensive coverage of biological terms, recognising also that the interface between biology and other sciences, such as chemistry and physics as well as medicine, is becoming less distinct and includes terms from these other areas.
This book is intended especially for teachers and students of biology and other natural sciences, environmental sciences and medicine. College students, amateur biologists, journalists, translators and civil service officers will also find this a useful tool.
Details
About the Author
R. Tirri
J. Lehtonen
R. Lemmetyinen
S. Pihakaski
P. Portin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Turku, Department of Biology, Turku, Finland
Reviews
@qu:...the best aspect of the book is the succinct but clear explanations of every term. @source:International Journal for Language & Documentation @qu:...This is a must purchase for academic and special or personal collections in the biological and medical research fields. It, also, would be suitable for large public libraries and for upper level high school student use. @source:E-STREAMS @qu:...Elsevier's Dictionary sets out to give an answer to the terminology problems within the very largely extended subject of biology. As such, it will prove to be useful not only to students and their teachers of biology, but also to other people who regularly deal with biology related texts. Translators, amateur biologists, journalists, biologists in industry and the administrators of biological programmes, for example, will undoubtedly find the dictionary a useful tool as well. @source:Translatio-Nouvelles de la Fit