Elsevier’s Veterinary Assisting Exam Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323694421

Elsevier’s Veterinary Assisting Exam Review

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780323694421
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

  1. Office and Hospital Procedures
    2. Communication and Client Relations
    3. Pharmacy and Pharmacology
    4. Examination Room Procedures
    5. Small Animal Nursing
    6. Surgical Preparation and Assisting
    7. Laboratory Procedures
    8. Radiology & Ultrasound Imaging

