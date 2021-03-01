Elsevier’s Veterinary Assisting Exam Review
1st Edition
Paperback ISBN: 9780323694421
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents
- Office and Hospital Procedures
2. Communication and Client Relations
3. Pharmacy and Pharmacology
4. Examination Room Procedures
5. Small Animal Nursing
6. Surgical Preparation and Assisting
7. Laboratory Procedures
8. Radiology & Ultrasound Imaging
Details
