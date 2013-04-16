Elsevier Comprehensive Guide to Combined Medical Services (UPSC)
2nd Edition
Authors: Rajeev Kumar Rajeev Kumar Prakash Nayak
Paperback ISBN: 9788131233191
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 16th April 2013
Page Count: 1016
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1016
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 16th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131233191
About the Author
Rajeev Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Surgeon,Mharani Laxmi Bai Medical College , Jhansi
Rajeev Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Surgeon,Mharani Laxmi Bai Medical College , Jhansi
Prakash Nayak
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.