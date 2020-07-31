Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual, First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131254318

Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual, First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Nursing Foundation

Editor: Harindar Jeet Goyal
Paperback ISBN: 9788131254318
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 31st July 2020
Page Count: 556
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The South Asia edition of Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual: Nursing Foundation is adapted from the Elsevier's Clinical Skills online product, and the content is developed keeping in mind the clinical requirements of a nursing student at all levels of nursing education in South Asia. It provides a variety of settings to the nursing students for expert and efficient patient care. This manual will act as a standard prescription for educators and mentors to demonstrate clinical nursing procedures. It will also be a prolific resource in coaching and mentoring the beginner and practicing nurses to build their competence and confidence. The content quality and suitability to the South Asian curricula has been validated by renowned experts and faculty members.

Key Features

  • Fully compliant with the new syllabus prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council (INC)
  • Content organized in sections and chapters; the text presented in points
  • Organized in a globally recognized sequence and systematically framed to augment dexterity
  • Elucidates concise text with clear and simple terminologies
  • Content richly supported by figures and tables
  • Provides an enhanced lucidity of the content
  • Chapter content presented under heads like Overview, Supplies, Child and Family Education, Assessment and Preparation, Procedure, Monitoring and Care, Expected Outcomes, and Documentation
  • Contains Pediatric, Gerontological, and Home Care considerations wherever appropriate
  • Videos related to the procedures available on the MedEnact website

Table of Contents

  1. Admission

  2. Transfer

  3. Discharge

    4. Vital Signs

  4. Body Temperature Measurement

  5. Radial Pulse

  6. Apical Pulse

  7. Pulse Oximetry

  8. Blood Pressure

    9. Health Assessment

  9. Assessment: General Survey

  10. Assessment: Cardiovascular

  11. Assessment: Respirations

  12. Assessment: Thorax and Lungs

  13. Assessment: Head and Neck

  14. Assessment: Abdomen, Genitalia, and Rectum

  15. Assessment: Musculoskeletal and Neurologic

  16. Assessment: Intake and Output

  17. Assessment: Nutrition Screening

  18. Assessment: Wound

  19. Bed Making

  20. Pain Assessment and Management

    21. Hygiene

  21. Oral Hygiene

  22. Oral Hygiene for Unconscious or Debilitated Patients

  23. Pressure Injury: Risk Assessment and Prevention

  24. Pressure Injury: Treatment

  25. Shampooing Hair of Bed-Bound Patients

  26. Feeding Assistance for Oral Nutrition

  27. Feeding Tube: Verification of Placement

  28. Feeding Tube: Enteral Nutrition via Nasoenteric, Gastrostomy, or Jejunostomy Tube

  29. Nasogastric Tube: Insertion, Irrigation, and Removal

  30. Urinal Use

  31. Bedpans

  32. Urinary Catheter: Condom

  33. Perineal Care

  34. Urinary Catheter: Indwelling (Foley) Catheter Care

  35. Urinary Catheter: Indwelling (Foley) Catheter Removal

  36. Urinary Catheter: Closed Continuous (Foley) Irrigation

  37. Enemas

  38. Whole Bowel Irrigation

    39. Range of Motion Exercises

  39. Range of Motion: Cervical Spine (Rehabilitation Therapy)

  40. Range of Motion: Thoracic and Lumbar Spine (Rehabilitation Therapy)

  41. Range of Motion: Shoulder (Rehabilitation Therapy)

  42. Range of Motion: Elbow (Rehabilitation Therapy)

  43. Range of Motion: Wrist (Rehabilitation Therapy)

  44. Range of Motion: Hand (Rehabilitation Therapy)

  45. Range of Motion: Hip (Rehabilitation Therapy)

  46. Range of Motion: Knee (Rehabilitation Therapy)

  47. Range of Motion: Ankle and Foot (Rehabilitation Therapy)

    48. Positioning

  48. Patient Positioning: Supported Fowler

  49. Patient Positioning: Supine or Prone

  50. Patient Positioning: Lateral, Sims (Semiprone), and Log Rolling

  51. Patient Positioning: Lithotomy (Perioperative)

  52. Patient Positioning: Trendelenburg (Perioperative)

    53. Transfer of Patient

  53. Transfer Technique: Assisting Patients to Sitting Position and Assisting Patients from Bed to Chair

  54. Transfer Technique: Horizontal Transfer of Patients from Bed to Stretcher (Slide Board or Friction-Reducing Board)

  55. Transfer Technique: Using Mechanical Lifting Device

    56. Restraints

  56. Restraint Application and Monitoring

    57. Oxygen Administration

  57. Oxygen Therapy and Oxygen Delivery

  58. Nasal Cannula or Oxygen Mask Application

    59. Suctioning

  59. Suctioning

  60. Chest Physiotherapy: Postural Drainage

  61. Chest Physiotherapy: Percussion and Vibration

  62. Chest Tube: Closed Drainage Systems

  63. Chest Tube: Closed Drainage System Management

    64. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

  64. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

    65. Intravenous Therapy

  65. Intravenous Therapy: Initiation

  66. Intravenous Therapy: Regulation of Flow Rate

  67. Intravenous Therapy: Dressing Change

  68. Intravenous Therapy: Discontinuation

    69. Blood Therapy

  69. Blood Products Administration

    70. Specimen Collection

  70. Specimen Collection: Timed Urine Specimen

  71. Specimen Collection: Urine from Indwelling (Foley) Catheter

  72. Specimen Collection: Urine Screening for Glucose, Ketones, Protein, Blood, pH, and Specific Gravity

  73. Specimen Collection: Midstream (Clean-Voided) Urine

  74. Specimen Collection: Stool

  75. Specimen Collection: Sputum

  76. Blood Specimen Collection: Venipuncture Syringe Method and Venipuncture Vacuum-Extraction Method

  77. Blood Specimen Collection: Blood Cultures

  78. Specimen Collection: Nose and Throat Specimens for Culture

  79. Specimen Collection: Vaginal or Urethral Discharge

    80. Hot and Cold Applications

  80. Cold Applications

  81. Moist Heat: Compresses and Sitz Baths

    82. Infection Control

  82. Hand Hygiene

  83. Isolation Precautions: Personal Protective Equipment

  84. Skin Preparation Agent: Skin and Tissue Injury Prevention (Perioperative)

  85. Postoperative Care: Convalescent Period

    86. Dressings

  86. Dry and Moist-to-Dry Dressing

  87. Pressure Dressing

  88. Transparent Dressing

  89. Sling Application

    90. Splints

  90. Splinting: General Principles

  91. Splinting: Vacuum Splints

  92. Splinting: Air Splints

  93. Splinting: Traction Splints

  94. Splinting: Knee Immobilization

  95. Splinting: Finger Immobilization

  96. Splinting: Pelvic

    97. Medication Administration

  97. Medication Administration: Oral

  98. Medication Administration: Vaginal Instillations

  99. Medication Administration: Rectal

  100. Medication Administration: Feeding Tube

  101. Medication Administration: Topical

  102. Medication Administration: Eye

  103. Medication Administration: Ear Drops

  104. Medication Administration: Nasal Instillation

  105. Medication Administration: Injection Preparation from Ampules and Vials

  106. Medication Administration: Intradermal Injection and Allergy Skin Testing

  107. Medication Administration: Subcutaneous Injection

  108. Medication Administration: Intramuscular Injection

  109. Medication Administration: Intermittent Infusion Methods

  110. Medication Administration: Intravenous Bolus

Details

No. of pages:
556
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2020
Published:
31st July 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131254318

About the Editor

Harindar Jeet Goyal

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.