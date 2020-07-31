Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual, First South Asia Edition

The South Asia edition of Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual: Nursing Foundation is adapted from the Elsevier's Clinical Skills online product, and the content is developed keeping in mind the clinical requirements of a nursing student at all levels of nursing education in South Asia. It provides a variety of settings to the nursing students for expert and efficient patient care. This manual will act as a standard prescription for educators and mentors to demonstrate clinical nursing procedures. It will also be a prolific resource in coaching and mentoring the beginner and practicing nurses to build their competence and confidence. The content quality and suitability to the South Asian curricula has been validated by renowned experts and faculty members.