Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual, First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Nursing Foundation
Description
The South Asia edition of Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual: Nursing Foundation is adapted from the Elsevier's Clinical Skills online product, and the content is developed keeping in mind the clinical requirements of a nursing student at all levels of nursing education in South Asia. It provides a variety of settings to the nursing students for expert and efficient patient care. This manual will act as a standard prescription for educators and mentors to demonstrate clinical nursing procedures. It will also be a prolific resource in coaching and mentoring the beginner and practicing nurses to build their competence and confidence. The content quality and suitability to the South Asian curricula has been validated by renowned experts and faculty members.
Key Features
- Fully compliant with the new syllabus prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council (INC)
- Content organized in sections and chapters; the text presented in points
- Organized in a globally recognized sequence and systematically framed to augment dexterity
- Elucidates concise text with clear and simple terminologies
- Content richly supported by figures and tables
- Provides an enhanced lucidity of the content
- Chapter content presented under heads like Overview, Supplies, Child and Family Education, Assessment and Preparation, Procedure, Monitoring and Care, Expected Outcomes, and Documentation
- Contains Pediatric, Gerontological, and Home Care considerations wherever appropriate
- Videos related to the procedures available on the MedEnact website
Table of Contents
- Admission
- Transfer
- Discharge
- Body Temperature Measurement
- Radial Pulse
- Apical Pulse
- Pulse Oximetry
- Blood Pressure
- Assessment: General Survey
- Assessment: Cardiovascular
- Assessment: Respirations
- Assessment: Thorax and Lungs
- Assessment: Head and Neck
- Assessment: Abdomen, Genitalia, and Rectum
- Assessment: Musculoskeletal and Neurologic
- Assessment: Intake and Output
- Assessment: Nutrition Screening
- Assessment: Wound
- Bed Making
- Pain Assessment and Management
- Oral Hygiene
- Oral Hygiene for Unconscious or Debilitated Patients
- Pressure Injury: Risk Assessment and Prevention
- Pressure Injury: Treatment
- Shampooing Hair of Bed-Bound Patients
- Feeding Assistance for Oral Nutrition
- Feeding Tube: Verification of Placement
- Feeding Tube: Enteral Nutrition via Nasoenteric, Gastrostomy, or Jejunostomy Tube
- Nasogastric Tube: Insertion, Irrigation, and Removal
- Urinal Use
- Bedpans
- Urinary Catheter: Condom
- Perineal Care
- Urinary Catheter: Indwelling (Foley) Catheter Care
- Urinary Catheter: Indwelling (Foley) Catheter Removal
- Urinary Catheter: Closed Continuous (Foley) Irrigation
- Enemas
- Whole Bowel Irrigation
- Range of Motion: Cervical Spine (Rehabilitation Therapy)
- Range of Motion: Thoracic and Lumbar Spine (Rehabilitation Therapy)
- Range of Motion: Shoulder (Rehabilitation Therapy)
- Range of Motion: Elbow (Rehabilitation Therapy)
- Range of Motion: Wrist (Rehabilitation Therapy)
- Range of Motion: Hand (Rehabilitation Therapy)
- Range of Motion: Hip (Rehabilitation Therapy)
- Range of Motion: Knee (Rehabilitation Therapy)
- Range of Motion: Ankle and Foot (Rehabilitation Therapy)
- Patient Positioning: Supported Fowler
- Patient Positioning: Supine or Prone
- Patient Positioning: Lateral, Sims (Semiprone), and Log Rolling
- Patient Positioning: Lithotomy (Perioperative)
- Patient Positioning: Trendelenburg (Perioperative)
- Transfer Technique: Assisting Patients to Sitting Position and Assisting Patients from Bed to Chair
- Transfer Technique: Horizontal Transfer of Patients from Bed to Stretcher (Slide Board or Friction-Reducing Board)
- Transfer Technique: Using Mechanical Lifting Device
- Restraint Application and Monitoring
- Oxygen Therapy and Oxygen Delivery
- Nasal Cannula or Oxygen Mask Application
- Suctioning
- Chest Physiotherapy: Postural Drainage
- Chest Physiotherapy: Percussion and Vibration
- Chest Tube: Closed Drainage Systems
- Chest Tube: Closed Drainage System Management
- Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
- Intravenous Therapy: Initiation
- Intravenous Therapy: Regulation of Flow Rate
- Intravenous Therapy: Dressing Change
- Intravenous Therapy: Discontinuation
- Blood Products Administration
- Specimen Collection: Timed Urine Specimen
- Specimen Collection: Urine from Indwelling (Foley) Catheter
- Specimen Collection: Urine Screening for Glucose, Ketones, Protein, Blood, pH, and Specific Gravity
- Specimen Collection: Midstream (Clean-Voided) Urine
- Specimen Collection: Stool
- Specimen Collection: Sputum
- Blood Specimen Collection: Venipuncture Syringe Method and Venipuncture Vacuum-Extraction Method
- Blood Specimen Collection: Blood Cultures
- Specimen Collection: Nose and Throat Specimens for Culture
- Specimen Collection: Vaginal or Urethral Discharge
- Cold Applications
- Moist Heat: Compresses and Sitz Baths
- Hand Hygiene
- Isolation Precautions: Personal Protective Equipment
- Skin Preparation Agent: Skin and Tissue Injury Prevention (Perioperative)
- Postoperative Care: Convalescent Period
- Dry and Moist-to-Dry Dressing
- Pressure Dressing
- Transparent Dressing
- Sling Application
- Splinting: General Principles
- Splinting: Vacuum Splints
- Splinting: Air Splints
- Splinting: Traction Splints
- Splinting: Knee Immobilization
- Splinting: Finger Immobilization
- Splinting: Pelvic
- Medication Administration: Oral
- Medication Administration: Vaginal Instillations
- Medication Administration: Rectal
- Medication Administration: Feeding Tube
- Medication Administration: Topical
- Medication Administration: Eye
- Medication Administration: Ear Drops
- Medication Administration: Nasal Instillation
- Medication Administration: Injection Preparation from Ampules and Vials
- Medication Administration: Intradermal Injection and Allergy Skin Testing
- Medication Administration: Subcutaneous Injection
- Medication Administration: Intramuscular Injection
- Medication Administration: Intermittent Infusion Methods
- Medication Administration: Intravenous Bolus
Vital Signs
Health Assessment
Hygiene
Range of Motion Exercises
Positioning
Transfer of Patient
Restraints
Oxygen Administration
Suctioning
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Intravenous Therapy
Blood Therapy
Specimen Collection
Hot and Cold Applications
Infection Control
Dressings
Splints
Medication Administration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 31st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131254318
About the Editor
Harindar Jeet Goyal
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.