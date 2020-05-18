Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual, Child Health Nursing, 1SAE
1st Edition
Description
The South Asia edition of Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual: Child Health Nursing has got the original content from the Elsevier Clinical Skills website and adapted to suit the B.Sc. Nursing curricula of South Asian countries. The content quality and suitability to the South Asian curricula has been validated by renowned experts and faculty members.
This comprehensive book will help B.Sc. Nursing students to clear their concepts about various pediatric nursing procedures. This perfect clinical guidebook can also be used by nursing officers working in pediatric settings to update their knowledge and skill.
Key Features
- Fully compliant with the new syllabus prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council
- Content organized in sections and chapters, text presented in points
- Steps of procedures are based on current and best practices
- Chapter content presented under heads like Overview, Supplies, Child and Family Education, Assessment and Preparation, Procedure, Monitoring and Care, Expected Outcomes, and Documentation
- Content richly supported by figures and tables
- Latest guidelines related to hand hygiene and CPR, recommended by WHO and American Academy of Pediatrics, have been added
- Videos related to the procedures available on the MedEnact website
Table of Contents
- Asepsis Basics
- Neonatal Resuscitation
- APGAR score
- New Ballard Score
- Newborn Examination
- Essential Newborn Care
- Kangaroo Mother Care
- Care of Baby Under Phototherapy
- Care of Baby in Radiant Warmer
- Pediatric History Taking and Physical Examination
- Developmental Assessment
- Nutritional Assessment
- Restraint Application
- Specimen Collection
- Medication Administration: Oral
- Medication Administration: Eye
- Medication Administration: Ear Drops
- Medication Administration: Rectal
- Medication Administration: Enema
- Medication Administration: Metered-Dose Inhaler
- Nebulization
- Injections
- Medicine and Fluid Calculation
- Use of Syringe Pump
- Oxygen Administration
- Chest Physiotherapy: Postural Drainage with Percussion and Vibration
- Endotracheal Tube Suctioning
- Tracheostomy Tube Suctioning
- Care of Chest Tube
- Exchange Transfusion
- Blood Transfusion
- Blood Glucose Monitoring
- Feeding Tube: Enteral Nutrition Administration
- Gastric Lavage
- Ostomy Care
- Wound: Cleansing, Irrigating, and Dressing
- Staple Removal
- Urinary Catheter: Suprapubic Catheter Care
- Lumbar Puncture
- Seizure Precautions
- Haemodialysis
- Fall Prevention
- Pediatric BLS
- Preoperative Care
- Postoperative Care: Immediate Recovery Period
Details
- No. of pages:
- 185
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 18th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131254271
About the Editor
Smriti Arora
