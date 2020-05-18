Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual, Child Health Nursing, 1SAE - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131254271

Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual, Child Health Nursing, 1SAE

1st Edition

Editor: Smriti Arora
Paperback ISBN: 9788131254271
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 18th May 2020
Page Count: 185
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The South Asia edition of Elsevier Clinical Skills Manual: Child Health Nursing has got the original content from the Elsevier Clinical Skills website and adapted to suit the B.Sc. Nursing curricula of South Asian countries. The content quality and suitability to the South Asian curricula has been validated by renowned experts and faculty members.

This comprehensive book will help B.Sc. Nursing students to clear their concepts about various pediatric nursing procedures. This perfect clinical guidebook can also be used by nursing officers working in pediatric settings to update their knowledge and skill.

Key Features

  • Fully compliant with the new syllabus prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council

  • Content organized in sections and chapters, text presented in points

  • Steps of procedures are based on current and best practices

  • Chapter content presented under heads like Overview, Supplies, Child and Family Education, Assessment and Preparation, Procedure, Monitoring and Care, Expected Outcomes, and Documentation

  • Content richly supported by figures and tables

  • Latest guidelines related to hand hygiene and CPR, recommended by WHO and American Academy of Pediatrics, have been added

  • Videos related to the procedures available on the MedEnact website

Table of Contents

  1. Asepsis Basics

  2. Neonatal Resuscitation

  3. APGAR score

  4. New Ballard Score

  5. Newborn Examination

  6. Essential Newborn Care

  7. Kangaroo Mother Care

  8. Care of Baby Under Phototherapy

  9. Care of Baby in Radiant Warmer

  10. Pediatric History Taking and Physical Examination

  11. Developmental Assessment

  12. Nutritional Assessment

  13. Restraint Application

  14. Specimen Collection

  15. Medication Administration: Oral

  16. Medication Administration: Eye

  17. Medication Administration: Ear Drops

  18. Medication Administration: Rectal

  19. Medication Administration: Enema

  20. Medication Administration: Metered-Dose Inhaler

  21. Nebulization

  22. Injections

  23. Medicine and Fluid Calculation

  24. Use of Syringe Pump

  25. Oxygen Administration

  26. Chest Physiotherapy: Postural Drainage with Percussion and Vibration

  27. Endotracheal Tube Suctioning

  28. Tracheostomy Tube Suctioning

  29. Care of Chest Tube

  30. Exchange Transfusion

  31. Blood Transfusion

  32. Blood Glucose Monitoring

  33. Feeding Tube: Enteral Nutrition Administration

  34. Gastric Lavage

  35. Ostomy Care

  36. Wound: Cleansing, Irrigating, and Dressing

  37. Staple Removal

  38. Urinary Catheter: Suprapubic Catheter Care

  39. Lumbar Puncture

  40. Seizure Precautions

  41. Haemodialysis

  42. Fall Prevention

  43. Pediatric BLS

  44. Preoperative Care

  45. Postoperative Care: Immediate Recovery Period

Details

No. of pages:
185
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2020
Published:
18th May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131254271

About the Editor

Smriti Arora

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.