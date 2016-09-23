Eleventh Hour CISSP: Study Guide, Third Edition provides readers with a study guide on the most current version of the Certified Information Systems Security Professional exam. This book is streamlined to include only core certification information, and is presented for ease of last-minute studying. Main objectives of the exam are covered concisely with key concepts highlighted.

The CISSP certification is the most prestigious, globally-recognized, vendor neutral exam for information security professionals. Over 100,000 professionals are certified worldwide, with many more joining their ranks. This new third edition is aligned to cover all of the material in the most current version of the exam’s Common Body of Knowledge. All domains are covered as completely and concisely as possible, giving users the best possible chance of acing the exam.