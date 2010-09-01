Eleventh European Fluid Machinery Congress
1st Edition
Description
These conference proceedings highlight the importance of fluid machinery performance which is critical for the transport of liquids and gases during extraction and processing of hydrocarbon products. Recent innovations in fluid machinery can be applied to achieve optimum availability and increased efficiency. Advances in exploitation and process technology have led to increased pressure and temperature challenges for fluid machinery and designers must address the stringent limits on the weight and volume of production equipment. This congress showcases the latest technology and provides a forum for sharing valuable design and operating experiences.
Key Features
- Considers the latest advances in fluid machinery technology
- Examines root cause analysis of vibration in pipe systems with centrifugal pumps
- Discusses thermal spray coatings for fluid machinery
Table of Contents
Gas compression: New reciprocating compressor solution for offshore applications: Product development, realisation and its first installation; Low temperature damage of a cryogenic centrifugal ethylene Compressor; Centrifugal compressor modification mitigating the effects of increased thrust due to fouling and leakages; Validation of a surge model by full scale testing. Pump design: Design study of a novel regenerative pump using experimental and numerical techniques; Positive displacement fuel pumping for aero-engines. Enhanced recovery and capture: Dynamic plunger seal for offshore injection pumps with pressures above 700 bar. Centrifugal compressors and pumps for CO2 applications: Reliability: Numerical and practical investigations of mechanical seal interface films; Thermal spray coatings and fluid machinery; How to improve critical machine ‘up time’ and save energy!; Integral measuring ring for tilting pad thrust bearings; Latest perfluoroelastomer sealing development in rapid gas decompression (Norsok M710 rev. 2) applications. Fluid machinery vibration: Root cause analysis of vibrations and pulsations in a naphtha pipe system with centrifugal pumps; The mechanics of vane passing frequency vibration; Synchronous rotor vibrations due to bearing journal differential heating. Gas turbines: Modelling and simulation of transient thermal loading in a gas turbine; Use of compressor water wash to optimise gas turbine performance; Offshore spinning reserve study and emission testing for IPPC permits.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 1st September 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857094407
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090911