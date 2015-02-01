Elephant Sense and Sensibility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128022177, 9780128024874

Elephant Sense and Sensibility

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Garstang
eBook ISBN: 9780128024874
Paperback ISBN: 9780128022177
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2015
Page Count: 152
Description

Elephant Sense and Sensibility is a comprehensive treatment of the full range of elephant behavior. Beginning with chapters on evolution and the elephant’s brain, this book is an integrated presentation of the elephant’s capacity for memory, morality, emotion, empathy, altruism, language, intelligence, learning and teaching. Grounded primarily in scientific research, the book also draws upon anecdotal and visual evidence showing elephants thinking, acting, feeling and behaving in ways that we, as humans, recognize. This complete treatment of elephant behavior supported by the extensive literature, along with anecdotal and photographic material, provides an overview not available in any other text.

Key Features

  • Covers a variety of aspects that relate to behavior, ranging from brain function and sensory input to communication, learning, and intelligence
  • Features a comprehensive treatment of elephant behavior supported by the extensive literature, anecdotal information, and striking photographic material, providing an overview not available in any other text
  • Features an interdisciplinary approach to behavior, with vital information included and integrated from several key disciplines

Readership

Scientists and students in the disciplines of animal behavior, behavioral ecology, neuroscience, ethology and conservation biology, and a global audience of wildlife conservation and management professionals interested in and working with elephants

Table of Contents

  • Foreword
    • A Special Note on the Photography
  • Preface
  • About the Author
  • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter 1: Introduction
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 2: Elephant Evolution
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 3: An Elephant’s Brain
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 4: Functioning of the Brain
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 5: Memory
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 6: Morality
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 7: Emotions
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 8: Empathy and Altruism
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 9: Communication
    • Abstract
    • Sound Generation
    • Sound Detection
    • Sound Location
    • The Role of the Atmosphere
    • Range of Elephant Calls
    • Times and Frequency of Calling
    • Abiotic Sounds
  • Chapter 10: Language
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 11: Intelligence
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 12: Learning and Teaching
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 13: The Sensory Environment of Elephants
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 14: Them and Us
    • Abstract
  • References
  • Supplemental Bibliography
  • Index

About the Author

Michael Garstang

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, USA

Reviews

"I highly recommend this volume to students and researchers who seek to develop innovative research questions and cognitive experiments. This book is markedly contemporary because recent neuroanatomical findings ultimately call for cognitive research on elephants that, compared to other species, is in its infancy." --Quarterly Review of Biology

"Overall, this is an interesting and worthwhile read. The science presented is accessible to the non-specialist yet informative for the more expert reader and the book is full of interesting facts…" --Applied Animal Behaviour Science, Elephant Sense and Sensibility

"...an important read for conservation practitioners, not only in South Africa, for undergraduate and postgraduate students who are developing their world view, and for academics who may be set in their ways, as a means to think outside the box." --South African Journal of Science

Ratings and Reviews

