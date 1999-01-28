Elements of the Theory of Numbers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122091308, 9780080505497

Elements of the Theory of Numbers

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Dence Joseph Dence
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122091308
eBook ISBN: 9780080505497
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1999
Page Count: 517
Description

Elements of the Theory of Numbers teaches students how to develop, implement, and test numerical methods for standard mathematical problems. The authors have created a two-pronged pedagogical approach that integrates analysis and algebra with classical number theory. Making greater use of the language and concepts in algebra and analysis than is traditionally encountered in introductory courses, this pedagogical approach helps to instill in the minds of the students the idea of the unity of mathematics. Elements of the Theory of Numbers is a superb summary of classical material as well as allowing the reader to take a look at the exciting role of analysis and algebra in number theory.

Key Features


@bul: In-depth coverage of classical number theory
Thorough discussion of the theory of groups and rings
Includes application of Taylor polynomials
 Contains more advanced material than other texts
Illustrates the results of a theorem with an example
Excellent presentation of the standard computational exercises
Nearly 1000 problems--many are proof-oriented, several others require the writing of computer programs to complete the computations
 Clear and well-motivated presentation
Provides historical references noting distinguished number theory luminaries such as Euclid, de Fermat, Hilbert, Brun, and Lehmer, to name a few
 Annotated bibliographies appear at the end of all of the chapters

Readership

Introductory undergraduate courses in number theory.

Table of Contents

Part I The Fundamentals Introduction: The Primes The Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic and Its Consequences An Introduction to Congruences Polynomial Congruences Primitive Roots Residues Multiplicative Functions Part II Special Topics Representation Problems An Introduction to Number Fields Partitions Recurrence Relations

Appendix I: Notation Appendix II: Mathematical Tables Appendix III: Sample Final Examinations Appendix IV: Hints and Answers to selected problems

About the Author

Thomas Dence

Affiliations and Expertise

Ashland University, Ohio, U.S.A.

Joseph Dence

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Missouri, Columbia, U.S.A.

Reviews

@qu:"I definitely appreciate the unified approach. I think it is important that the students realize that mathematics does not consist of separate entities." @source:--Maureen Fenrick, Mankato State University @qu:"The authors communicate successfully the joy they find in number theory. Students will be excited by learning from this (text)." @source:--Frank DeMeyer, Colorado State University @qu:"The book's biggest advantage is its thorough integration of the relevant algebra into the development. It's about time!" @source:--Thomas McLaughlin, Texas Tech University

Ratings and Reviews

