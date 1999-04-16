Elements of Space Technology

Preface. Reference Frames and Time. Reference Frames. Motion in Accelerated Reference Frames. Example: The Yo-Yo Despin Mechanism. Euler Angles and Transformations of Coordinates. Time Intervals and Epoch. Forces and Moments. Gravity. Thrust. Aerodynamic Forces and Moments. Free Molecule Flow. Solar Radiation Pressure. Atmospheric Entry. Orbits and Trajectories in an Inverse Square Field. Kepler Orbits and Trajectories. Position as a Function of Time. D'Alembert and Fourier-Bessel Series. Orbital Elements. Spacecraft Visibility Above the Horizon. Satellite Observations and the f and g Series. Special Orbits. Perturbations by Other Astronomical Bodies. Planetary Fly-By and Gravity Assist. Relativistic Effects. Chemical Rocket Propulsion. Configurations of Liquid-Propellant Chemical Rocket Motors. Configurations of Solid-Propellant Motors. Rocket Stages. Idealized Model of Chemical Rocket Motors. Ideal Thrust. Rocket Motor Operation in the Atmosphere. Two and Three-Dimensional Effects. Critique of the Ideal Model. Elements of Chemical Kinetics. Chemical Kinetics Applications to Rocket Motors Liquid Propellants. Propellant Tanks. Propellant Feed systems of Launch Vehicles. Thrust Chambers of Liquid-Propellant Motors. Pogo Instability and Prevention. Thrust Vector Control. Engine Control and Operations. Liquid-Propellant Motors and Thrusters on Spacecraft. Components of Solid-Propellant Rocket Motors. Hybrid-Propellant Rocket Motors. Orbital Maneuvers. Minimum Energy Paths. Lambert's Theorem. Maneuvers with Impulsive Thrust. Hohmann Transfers. Other Transfer Trajectories. On-Orbit Drift. Launch Windows. Injection Errors and Their Corrections. On-Orbit Phase Changes. Rendez-Vous Maneuvers. Gravity Turn. Attitude Control. Principal Axes and Moments of Inertia of Spacecraft. The Euler Equations for Time-Dependent Moments of Inertia. The Torque-Free Spinning Body. Attitude Control Sensors. Attitude Control Actuators. Spin-Stablilized Vehicles. Gravity Gradient Stabilization. Spacecraft Thermal Design. Fundamentals of Thermal Radiation. Spacecraft Surface Materials. Model of a Spacecraft as an Isothermal Sphere. Earth Thermal Radiation and Albedo. Diurnal and Annual Variations of Solar Heating. Thermal Blankets. Thermal Conduction. Lumped Parameter Model of a Spacecraft. Thermal Control Devices. Bibliography. Appendix.