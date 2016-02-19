Elements of Psycho-Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200569, 9781483225593

Elements of Psycho-Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: W. R. Bion
eBook ISBN: 9781483225593
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 116
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Elements of Psycho-Analysis is a 20-chapter text that describes the phenomena whose various aspects can be seen to fall within the grid categories of psycho-analysis. The elements of psycho-analysis are ideas and feelings as represented by their setting in a single grid-category. The opening chapters deal with the psychoanalytic objects, which are associations and interpretations with extensions in the domain of sense, myth, and passion. The remaining chapters are extensive discussions of the psychoanalytic phenomena, including ideas, feelings, pain, association and interpretation, conflicting pairs, and the two axes of grid.
This book is directed primarily to psycho-analysts and psychiatrists.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Chapter One

Chapter Two

Chapter Three

Chapter Four

Chapter Five

Chapter Six

Chapter Seven

Chapter Eight

Chapter Nine

Chapter Ten

Chapter Eleven

Chapter Twelve

Chapter Thirteen

Chapter Fourteen

Chapter Fifteen

Chapter Sixteen

Chapter Seventeen

Chapter Eighteen

Chapter Nineteen

Chapter Twenty

Index




Details

No. of pages:
116
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225593

About the Author

W. R. Bion

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.