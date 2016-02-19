Elements of Probability Theory focuses on the basic ideas and methods of the theory of probability. The book first discusses events and probabilities, including the classical meaning of probability, fundamental properties of probabilities, and the primary rule for the multiplication of probabilities. The text also touches on random variables and probability distributions.

Topics include discrete and random variables; functions of random variables; and binomial distributions. The selection also discusses the numerical characteristics of probability distributions; limit theorems and estimates of the mean; and the law of large numbers. The text also describes linear correlation, including conditional expectations and their properties, coefficient of correlation, and best linear approximation to the regression function. The book presents tables that show the values of the normal probability integral, Poisson distribution, and values of the normal probability density.

The text is a good source of data for readers and students interested in probability theory.