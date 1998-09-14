Elements of Polymer Science & Engineering
2nd Edition
An Introductory Text and Reference for Engineers and Chemists
Description
Tremendous developments in the field of polymer science, its growing importance, and an increase in the number of polymer science courses in both physics and chemistry departments have led to the revision of the First Edition. This new edition addresses subjects as spectroscopy (NMR), dynamic light scattering, and other modern techniques unknown before the publication of the First Edition. The Second Edition focuses on both theory (physics and chemistry) and engineering applications which make it useful for chemistry, physics, and chemical engineering departments.
Key Features
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in the physics, chemistry, and chemical engineering departments who are taking courses related to polymer science and engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface. Introductory Concepts and Definitions. Basic Principles of Polymer Molecular Weights. Practical Aspects of Molecular Weight Measurements. Effects of Polymers Isomerism and Conformational Change. Step-Growth Polymerization. Free Radical Polymerization. Copolymerization. Dispersion and Emulsion Polymerizations. Ionic and Coordinated Polymerizations .Polymer Reaction Engineering. Mechanical Properties of Polymer Solids and Liquids. Polymer Mixtures. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 509
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 14th September 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505473
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126016857
About the Author
Alfred Rudin
Alfred Rudin is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario. Professor Rudin spent 14 years with a large Canadian chemical company in research, development, and production. He joined the University of Waterloo chemistry department where he is now a Distinguished Professor Emeritus. He is the author or co-author of 295 research papers and 25 patents. Dr. Rudin is also a fellow of the Chemical Institute of Canada, the Royal Society of Canada, and the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
Reviews
@qu:"The textbook has been a solid teaching text for introductory polymer science and engineering courses....It remains a very good textbook for many introductory concepts and is thought out and developed well for teaching purposes." @source:--Eli Pearce, Polytechnicnic University, Brooklyn, NY, POLYMER NEWS, Vol. 24, No. 10, 1999.