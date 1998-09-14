Elements of Polymer Science & Engineering

Tremendous developments in the field of polymer science, its growing importance, and an increase in the number of polymer science courses in both physics and chemistry departments have led to the revision of the First Edition. This new edition addresses subjects as spectroscopy (NMR), dynamic light scattering, and other modern techniques unknown before the publication of the First Edition. The Second Edition focuses on both theory (physics and chemistry) and engineering applications which make it useful for chemistry, physics, and chemical engineering departments.