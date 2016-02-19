Elements of Physical Oceanography
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
Elements of Physical Oceanography provides a broad look at most of the topics of concern to Physical Oceanography without treating any part of the subject matter completely or exhaustively. This book originated in a set of lecture notes for an introductory course in Physical Oceanography given by the author in the Department of Oceanography and Meteorology at Texas A&M University. The book is organized into three parts. Part I on descriptive oceanography covers topics such as nature of oceanographic data, the chemical nature of the ocean, the temperature of the ocean, and temperature-salinity relationships. Part II on oceanic movements discusses accelerations arising from mass distribution and the Earth’s rotation, geostrophic and wind driven currents, waves, and tides. Part III covers various topics such as sound propagation, the heat budget of the ocean, and estuaries. This book aims to provide the non-physical oceanographer with insight into the physical nature of the environment influencing his chosen studies. The physical oceanographer will be somewhat less than satisfied with the treatment and will wish to read the publications referred to and to follow the suggestions for additional reading.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I. Descriptive Oceanography
Chapter 1. The Oceans in Perspective
Chapter 2. The Nature of Oceanographic Data
Chapter 3. The Chemical Nature of the Ocean
Chapter 4. The Temperature of the Ocean
Chapter 5. Pressure and Density
Chapter 6. Temperature-Salinity Relationships
Chapter 7. Currents and Water Masses
Part II. Oceanic Movements
Chapter 8. Accelerations Arising from Mass Distribution
Chapter 9. Accelerations Arising from the Rotation of the Earth
Chapter 10. Geostrophic Currents and Their Computations
Chapter 11. Transfer Phenomena—Turbulence
Chapter 12. Wind Driven Currents
Chapter 13. Inertial Motion
Chapter 14. Waves
Chapter 15. Tides
Part III Selected Topics
Chapter 16. Sound Propagation
Chapter 17. Light in the Sea
Chapter 18. The Heat Budget of the Ocean
Chapter 19. Thermohaline Circulation
Chapter 20. Estuaries
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151939