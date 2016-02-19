Elements of Physical Oceanography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080113203, 9781483151939

Elements of Physical Oceanography

1st Edition

Authors: Hugh J. McLellan
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 162
Description

Elements of Physical Oceanography provides a broad look at most of the topics of concern to Physical Oceanography without treating any part of the subject matter completely or exhaustively. This book originated in a set of lecture notes for an introductory course in Physical Oceanography given by the author in the Department of Oceanography and Meteorology at Texas A&M University. The book is organized into three parts. Part I on descriptive oceanography covers topics such as nature of oceanographic data, the chemical nature of the ocean, the temperature of the ocean, and temperature-salinity relationships. Part II on oceanic movements discusses accelerations arising from mass distribution and the Earth’s rotation, geostrophic and wind driven currents, waves, and tides. Part III covers various topics such as sound propagation, the heat budget of the ocean, and estuaries. This book aims to provide the non-physical oceanographer with insight into the physical nature of the environment influencing his chosen studies. The physical oceanographer will be somewhat less than satisfied with the treatment and will wish to read the publications referred to and to follow the suggestions for additional reading.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part I. Descriptive Oceanography

Chapter 1. The Oceans in Perspective

Chapter 2. The Nature of Oceanographic Data

Chapter 3. The Chemical Nature of the Ocean

Chapter 4. The Temperature of the Ocean

Chapter 5. Pressure and Density

Chapter 6. Temperature-Salinity Relationships

Chapter 7. Currents and Water Masses

Part II. Oceanic Movements

Chapter 8. Accelerations Arising from Mass Distribution

Chapter 9. Accelerations Arising from the Rotation of the Earth

Chapter 10. Geostrophic Currents and Their Computations

Chapter 11. Transfer Phenomena—Turbulence

Chapter 12. Wind Driven Currents

Chapter 13. Inertial Motion

Chapter 14. Waves

Chapter 15. Tides

Part III Selected Topics

Chapter 16. Sound Propagation

Chapter 17. Light in the Sea

Chapter 18. The Heat Budget of the Ocean

Chapter 19. Thermohaline Circulation

Chapter 20. Estuaries

Index

