Elements of Physical Oceanography provides a broad look at most of the topics of concern to Physical Oceanography without treating any part of the subject matter completely or exhaustively. This book originated in a set of lecture notes for an introductory course in Physical Oceanography given by the author in the Department of Oceanography and Meteorology at Texas A&M University. The book is organized into three parts. Part I on descriptive oceanography covers topics such as nature of oceanographic data, the chemical nature of the ocean, the temperature of the ocean, and temperature-salinity relationships. Part II on oceanic movements discusses accelerations arising from mass distribution and the Earth’s rotation, geostrophic and wind driven currents, waves, and tides. Part III covers various topics such as sound propagation, the heat budget of the ocean, and estuaries. This book aims to provide the non-physical oceanographer with insight into the physical nature of the environment influencing his chosen studies. The physical oceanographer will be somewhat less than satisfied with the treatment and will wish to read the publications referred to and to follow the suggestions for additional reading.