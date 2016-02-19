Elements of Orthopædic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200552, 9781483225586

Elements of Orthopædic Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: N. Ross Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483225586
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1937
Page Count: 258
Description

Elements of Orthopedic Surgery describes the common conditions treated by orthopedic methods. This book is composed of 11 chapters specifically presents the essential steps of orthopedic operations. Orthopedic surgery is concerned with anatomy and with neuro-muscular physiology, and it includes the pathology of a considerable part of the body aiming to restore normal physique and function.

The opening chapter provides a short statement of the organization of cripple welfare work and the significance of orthopedics. The succeeding chapters are devoted to the pathological aspects of various deformities and the necessary steps of orthopedic operations. These deformities include congenital and postural deformities, rickets, nervous system and rheumatic diseases, and bones and joints tuberculosis. The concluding chapter deals with the mechanical principles in fracture treatment.
This book is directed primarily toward orthopedic surgeons.

Table of Contents


Chapter I.—Introduction

Chapter II.—Congenital Deformities

Chapter III.—Postural Deformities

Chapter IV.—Rickets

Chapter V.—Diseases of the Nervous System

Chapter VI.—Rheumatic Diseases

Chapter VII.—Tuberculosis of Bones and Joints

Chapter VIII.—Miscellaneous Bone and Joint Diseases

Chapter IX.—Fractures: General Consideration

Chapter X.—Special Fractures

Chapter XI.—Injuries to Nerves, Muscles, Tendons, and Joints

Appendix A.—Physiotherapy

Appendix B.—Splints and Appliances

Appendix C.—Plaster-of-Paris Technique

Index


No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2037
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225586

N. Ross Smith

