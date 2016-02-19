Elements of Orthopædic Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Elements of Orthopedic Surgery describes the common conditions treated by orthopedic methods. This book is composed of 11 chapters specifically presents the essential steps of orthopedic operations. Orthopedic surgery is concerned with anatomy and with neuro-muscular physiology, and it includes the pathology of a considerable part of the body aiming to restore normal physique and function.
The opening chapter provides a short statement of the organization of cripple welfare work and the significance of orthopedics. The succeeding chapters are devoted to the pathological aspects of various deformities and the necessary steps of orthopedic operations. These deformities include congenital and postural deformities, rickets, nervous system and rheumatic diseases, and bones and joints tuberculosis. The concluding chapter deals with the mechanical principles in fracture treatment.
This book is directed primarily toward orthopedic surgeons.
Table of Contents
Chapter I.—Introduction
Chapter II.—Congenital Deformities
Chapter III.—Postural Deformities
Chapter IV.—Rickets
Chapter V.—Diseases of the Nervous System
Chapter VI.—Rheumatic Diseases
Chapter VII.—Tuberculosis of Bones and Joints
Chapter VIII.—Miscellaneous Bone and Joint Diseases
Chapter IX.—Fractures: General Consideration
Chapter X.—Special Fractures
Chapter XI.—Injuries to Nerves, Muscles, Tendons, and Joints
Appendix A.—Physiotherapy
Appendix B.—Splints and Appliances
Appendix C.—Plaster-of-Paris Technique
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2037
- Published:
- 1st January 1937
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225586