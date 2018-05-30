Elements of Oil and Gas Well Tubular Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128117699, 9780128118580

Elements of Oil and Gas Well Tubular Design

1st Edition

Authors: P.D. Pattillo
eBook ISBN: 9780128118580
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128117699
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 30th May 2018
Page Count: 606
Description

Elements of Oil and Gas Well Tubular Design offers insight into the complexities of oil well casing and tubing design. The book's intent is to be sufficiently detailed on the tubular-oriented application of the principles of solid mechanics while at the same time providing readers with key equations pertintent to design. It addresses the fundamentals of tubular design theory, bridging the gap between theory and field operation. Filled with derivations and detailed solutions to well design examples, Elements of Oil and Gas Well Tubular Design provides the well designer with sound engineering principles applicable to today's oil and gas wells.

Key Features

  • Understand engineering mechanics for oil well casing and tubing design with emphasis on derivation, limiations, and application of fundamental equations
  • Grasp well tubular design from one unified source with underlying concepts of stress, strain, and material constitution
  • Quantify practice with detailed well design worked examples amenable to quality check with commercial software

Readership

Drilling, completion, and production field engineers, graduate level petroleum engineers, Researchers interested in oil well tubing and casing design

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Design Summary
3. Kinematics
4. Stress
5. Elastic Behavior
6. Yield and Inelastic Behavior
7. Internal Pressure Resistance
8. External Pressure Resistance
9. Connections
10. Column Stability
11. Length Change and Axial Force
12. Design Loads
13. Casing Seat Selection and Sizing
14. Example Designs
15. Special Topics

Appendix
A. Tensors and Tensor Notation
B. The Frenet-Serret Formulas
C: Stress State Around a Wellbore
D: Tables of Tubular Properties

About the Author

P.D. Pattillo

Phillip Pattillo, PhD, currently works on a contract basis in Houston, Texas. He retired as a Distinguished Advisor in Exploration and Production Technology after over 40 years service for BP America. Phillip was active in API/ISO Subcommittee 5 with multiple leadership roles including that of US Representative and document editor to ISO TC 67 / SC 5 / WG 2b, whose purview includes the fundamental equations for rating oil country tubulars. He was awarded the SPE Drilling Engineering Award in 2009, SPE Paper of the Year, and awarded for his service by the API Executive Committee on Standardization. Phillip has written numerous conference and journal papers. He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana State University, an MS in Engineering Science from Louisiana State University, and an MS and PhD, both in Engineering Science from the University of Notre Dame.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Contractor for tubular related issues, Houston, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

