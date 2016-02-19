Elements of Marine Ecology: An Introductory Course, Third Edition provides a concise discussion on the general field of marine ecology. The book is comprised of nine chapters that cover the structures and functions of marine ecosystems. The text first covers the oceans, including its extent and depths, currents, and biological features. Chapter 2 deals with marine planktons. Next, the book discusses the measuring and sampling techniques used at sea to obtain information of interest. The fourth chapter tackles the parameters of marine environment, while the fifth chapter deals with organic production in the sea. The text also covers the two extremities of the sea that are the seashore and the sea bottom. The last chapter discusses some concerns in sea fisheries. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves marine flora and fauna.