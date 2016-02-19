Elements of Marine Ecology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780408710541, 9781483141886

Elements of Marine Ecology

3rd Edition

An Introductory Course

Authors: R. V. Tait
eBook ISBN: 9781483141886
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th May 1981
Page Count: 366
Description

Elements of Marine Ecology: An Introductory Course, Third Edition provides a concise discussion on the general field of marine ecology. The book is comprised of nine chapters that cover the structures and functions of marine ecosystems. The text first covers the oceans, including its extent and depths, currents, and biological features. Chapter 2 deals with marine planktons. Next, the book discusses the measuring and sampling techniques used at sea to obtain information of interest. The fourth chapter tackles the parameters of marine environment, while the fifth chapter deals with organic production in the sea. The text also covers the two extremities of the sea that are the seashore and the sea bottom. The last chapter discusses some concerns in sea fisheries. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves marine flora and fauna.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 The Oceans

Introduction

Extent and Depth of the Oceans

Ocean Currents

Biological Features of the Marine Environment

Elementary Classification of the Marine Environment

2 Marine Plankton

Definitions

Marine Phytoplankton

Marine Zooplankton

3 Measuring and Sampling

Oceanographic Data

Biological Sampling

Underwater Observations

4 Some Parameters of the Environment

Temperature

Composition of Seawater

Specific Gravity and Pressure

Viscosity

Illumination

Currents

5 Organic Production in the Sea

The Organic Food Cycle

Measurements of Organic Production

Some Factors Regulating Production

Ocean Seasons

Some Mathematical Models

Geographical Differences of Fertility

6 THE SEA BOTTOM

The Substrate

Benthic Communities

7 Energetics of a Marine Ecosystem

Primary Production

The Grazing Chain

The Detritus Chain

The Energy Balance Sheet

Conclusion

8 The Seashore

Tides

Waves

The Evolution of Coastlines

Some Problems of Shore Life

Food Sources

Zonation

Fitting the Shore Environment

Rocky Shores

Sandy Shores

Muddy Shores

Estuaries

Oil Pollution of Beaches

9 Sea Fisheries

Fishing Methods

The Biology of some Food Fishes

The Overfishing Problem

Fishery Research

The Regulation of Fisheries

The Seas in Relation to Human Food Supplies

Appendix 1

Topics for Further Study and Class Discussion or Written Work

Appendix 2

Some Laboratory Exercises

Appendix 3

Some Field Course Exercises

Abundance Scale for Intertidal Organisms

A Field Course Book List

Index

About the Author

R. V. Tait

