Elements of Marine Ecology
3rd Edition
An Introductory Course
Description
Elements of Marine Ecology: An Introductory Course, Third Edition provides a concise discussion on the general field of marine ecology. The book is comprised of nine chapters that cover the structures and functions of marine ecosystems. The text first covers the oceans, including its extent and depths, currents, and biological features. Chapter 2 deals with marine planktons. Next, the book discusses the measuring and sampling techniques used at sea to obtain information of interest. The fourth chapter tackles the parameters of marine environment, while the fifth chapter deals with organic production in the sea. The text also covers the two extremities of the sea that are the seashore and the sea bottom. The last chapter discusses some concerns in sea fisheries. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves marine flora and fauna.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 The Oceans
Introduction
Extent and Depth of the Oceans
Ocean Currents
Biological Features of the Marine Environment
Elementary Classification of the Marine Environment
2 Marine Plankton
Definitions
Marine Phytoplankton
Marine Zooplankton
3 Measuring and Sampling
Oceanographic Data
Biological Sampling
Underwater Observations
4 Some Parameters of the Environment
Temperature
Composition of Seawater
Specific Gravity and Pressure
Viscosity
Illumination
Currents
5 Organic Production in the Sea
The Organic Food Cycle
Measurements of Organic Production
Some Factors Regulating Production
Ocean Seasons
Some Mathematical Models
Geographical Differences of Fertility
6 THE SEA BOTTOM
The Substrate
Benthic Communities
7 Energetics of a Marine Ecosystem
Primary Production
The Grazing Chain
The Detritus Chain
The Energy Balance Sheet
Conclusion
8 The Seashore
Tides
Waves
The Evolution of Coastlines
Some Problems of Shore Life
Food Sources
Zonation
Fitting the Shore Environment
Rocky Shores
Sandy Shores
Muddy Shores
Estuaries
Oil Pollution of Beaches
9 Sea Fisheries
Fishing Methods
The Biology of some Food Fishes
The Overfishing Problem
Fishery Research
The Regulation of Fisheries
The Seas in Relation to Human Food Supplies
Appendix 1
Topics for Further Study and Class Discussion or Written Work
Appendix 2
Some Laboratory Exercises
Appendix 3
Some Field Course Exercises
Abundance Scale for Intertidal Organisms
A Field Course Book List
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 14th May 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141886