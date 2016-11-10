Elements of Information Organization and Dissemination
1st Edition
Description
Elements of Information Organization and Dissemination provides Information on how to organize and disseminate library and information science (LIS), a subject that is taught in many international Library Information Science university programs.
While there are many books covering different areas of the subject separately, this book covers the entire subject area and incorporates the latest developments.
Key Features
- Presets an overview of the entire subject, covering all relevant areas of library and information science
- Contains bulletpoints that highlight key features in each chapter
- Written in an accessible language, this book is aimed at a wide audience of LIS academics
Readership
Postgraduate and undergraduate students in LIS, Library professionals in academic and corporate libraries
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter A. Background
- Abstract
- A.1 Introduction
- A.2 Concept of IOD
- A.3 Need for IOD
- A.4 Role of IOD
- A.5 Nomenclature
- A.6 Definition of Documentation
- A.7 Main Facets
- A.8 IOD Activities
- References
- Chapter B. Information Sources
- Abstract
- B.1 Introduction
- B.2 Genesis of IS
- B.3 Varieties of IS
- B.4 Importance of IS
- References
- Chapter C. Information Users
- Abstract
- C.1 Introduction
- C.2 User
- C.3 User Study (US)
- C.4 Information Need
- C.5 Information Behavior
- C.6 Information Seeking
- References
- Chapter D. User Empowerment (UEm)
- Abstract
- D.1 Introduction
- D.2 Scope of UEM
- D.3 Methods of UEM
- D.4 Information Literacy
- D.5 User Education (UED)
- References
- Chapter E. Organization of Information
- Abstract
- E.1 Introduction
- E.2 Two Phases
- E.3 Identification of Need
- E.4 Compilation of Retrieval AIDS/IACR Products
- E.5 Characteristics
- E.6 Importance
- References
- Chapter F. Information Service
- Abstract
- F.1 Introduction
- F.2 Four Phases
- F.3 Understanding User Needs
- F.4 Searching
- F.5 Making Presentable
- F.6 Transmission
- F.7 Characteristics of Information Service
- F.8 Information Service in Digital Environment
- F.9 Importance of Information Service
- References
- Chapter G. Current Awareness Service
- Abstract
- G.1 Introduction
- G.2 Current Approach
- G.3 Definition of CAS
- G.4 Need for CAS
- G.5 Characteristics of CAS
- G.6 Prerequisites of CAS
- G.7 Media of CAS
- G.8 New Media of CAS
- G.9 Importance of CAS
- G.10 Current Trend
- References
- Chapter H. Selective Dissemination of Information
- Abstract
- H.1 Introduction
- H.2 Definition of SDI
- H.3 Need and Objectives of SDI
- H.4 Characteristics of SDI
- H.5 Work-Flow of SDI
- H.6 Operation of SDI
- H.7 Advantages of SDI
- H.8 Disadvantages of SDI
- H.9 SDI Service Providers
- H.10 SDI as CAS
- References
- Chapter I. Index and Indexing
- Abstract
- I.1 Introduction
- I.2 Evolution of Index
- I.3 Need of Index
- I.4 Definition of Index
- I.5 Indexing
- I.6 Indexing Ideas
- I.7 Indexing Language
- I.8 Indexing Process
- I.9 Effectiveness of Index
- I.10 Advantages of Index/Indexing
- References
- Chapter J. Indexing Language
- Abstract
- J.1 Introduction
- J.2 Natural Language (NL)
- J.3 Indexing Language (IL)
- J.4 Types of SIL
- J.5 Attributes of SIL
- J.6 Theory of SIL
- References
- Chapter K. Controlled Vocabulary (CV)
- Abstract
- K.1 Introduction
- K.2 Definition of CV
- K.3 Characteristics of CV
- K.4 Types of CV
- K.5 Advantages of CV
- K.6 Disadvantages of CV
- References
- Chapter L. Indexing Methods
- Abstract
- L.1 Introduction
- L.2 Elements of Indexing
- L.3 Types of Indexing
- L.4 Graphic Representation
- L.5 Automatic Indexing
- L.6 Selection
- References
- Chapter M. Assigned Indexing
- Abstract
- M.1 Introduction
- M.2 Chain Indexing (CI)
- M.3 PRECIS
- M.4 POPSI
- M.5 Uniterm Indexing
- References
- Chapter N. Derived Indexing
- Abstract
- N.1 Introduction
- N.2 KWIC
- N.3 Citation Indexing
- N.4 Science Citation Index (SCI)
- References
- Chapter O. Information Consolidation
- Abstract
- O.1 Introduction
- O.2 Meaning and Scope
- O.3 IACR Products/Services
- O.4 Methodology of IACR
- O.5 Advantages of IACR
- O.6 Abstracting
- O.7 Abstracting Process
- O.8 Guidelines for Abstracting
- O.9 Pre-Natal Abstracting
- O.10 Abstractor
- O.11 Abstracting Service
- O.12 Advantages of Abstracts
- References
- Chapter P. Documentation List
- Abstract
- P.1 Introduction
- P.2 Definition of DL
- P.3 Need of DL
- P.4 History of DL
- P.5 Attributes of DL
- P.6 Types of DL
- P.7 Coverage of DL
- P.8 Periodicity of DL
- P.9 Method of Compilation
- P.10 Advantages of DL
- References
- Chapter Q. Translation Service (TS)
- Abstract
- Q.1 Introduction
- Q.2 Meaning of Translation
- Q.3 Need of TS
- Q.4 Demand for TS
- Q.5 Kinds of Translation
- Q.6 Who’s Job?
- Q.7 Machine Translation
- Q.8 Translation Pool
- Q.9 Cover-to-Cover Translation
- Q.10 Librarian’s Role
- References
- Chapter R. Document Delivery Service (DDS)
- Abstract
- R.1 Introduction
- R.2 Document Delivery
- R.3 Inter-Library Lending
- R.4 Photocopy Supply
- R.5 Soft Copy Supply
- R.6 Legal Aspect
- R.7 Librarian’s Role
- R.8 DDS Providers
- References
- Chapter S. Community Information Service (CIS)
- Abstract
- S.1 Introduction
- S.2 Community Information (CI)
- S.3 Community Information Center (CIC)
- S.4 Concept of CIS
- S.5 Advantages of CIS
- S.6 Digital CIS
- S.7 CIS Scenario
- References
- Chapter T. Evaluation of Information Service
- Abstract
- T.1 Introduction
- T.2 Concept of Evaluation
- T.3 Need for Evaluation
- T.4 Objectives of Evaluation
- T.5 Levels of Evaluation
- T.6 Method of Evaluation
- T.7 Involvement of Users
- References
- Chapter U. Information Centers
- Abstract
- U.1 Introduction
- U.2 Definition of IC
- U.3 Need for IC
- U.4 Types of IC
- U.5 Functions of IC
- U.6 International ICs
- U.7 National ICs
- References
- Chapter V. Information Systems and Networks
- Abstract
- V.1 Introduction
- V.2 Work-Flow
- V.3 Types of Information System
- V.4 Orientation of System
- V.5 Centralized Systems
- V.6 Collaborative Systems
- References
- Chapter W. Promotion of IOD Activities
- Abstract
- W.1 Introduction
- W.2 Role of UN Agencies
- W.3 Role of Other International Agencies
- W.4 Role of International Professional Bodies
- W.5 Role of National Agencies
- References
- Chapter X. Standards for IOD Activities
- Abstract
- X.1 Introduction
- X.2 Standardizing Agency
- X.3 Need for Standards
- X.4 Areas of Standardization
- X.5 Standards for IOD
- X.6 Standards in Related Fields
- References
- Chapter Y. Automated Information Organization
- Abstract
- Y.1 Introduction
- Y.2 Auto-Indexing
- Y.3 Auto-Abstracting
- Y.4 Information Organization Tools
- Y.5 Machine Translation
- Y.6 Natural Language Processing
- References
- Chapter Z. Recent Trends in IOD
- Abstract
- Z.1 Introduction
- Z.2 E-Information Service
- Z.3 Internet/Web-based Information Service
- Z.4 Open Access Movement
- Z.5 Digital Repository Development
- Z.6 Other Developments
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 10th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020265
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020258
About the Author
Amitabha Chatterjee
Professor Amitabha Chatterjee is a well-known name in the sphere of LIS education. He has taught the subject for over 40 years at bachelor’s degree level and over 35 years at master’s degree level in different universities. He retired as Professor and Head of the Department of Library & Information Science, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India. Professor Chatterjee has edited six journals and has published seven books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Professor and Head, Department of Library & Information Science, Jadavpur University, Calcutta, India