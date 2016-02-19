Elements of Hygiene and Public Health
2nd Edition
For the Use of Medical Students and Practitioners
Description
Elements of Hygiene and Public Health: For the Use of Medical Students and Practitioners, Second Edition explores India’s hygiene and public health status.
This book is composed of 24 chapters. The first four chapters deal with the elements of hygiene, including water, air, ventilation, heating, and cooling. The subsequent chapters discuss industrial hygiene, occupational diseases, offensive trades, hospitals, school hygiene, and some infectious diseases. These topics are followed by surveys of other elements of hygiene and public health, such as food, refuse disposal, and personal hygiene. The remaining chapters tackle the issue of village sanitation, sanitary arrangements for fairs, the chief cause of the spread of cholera in Northern India, and the measures recommended for famine and segregation.
This book will prove useful to medical practitioners, sanitary inspectors, health personnel, and medical students.
Table of Contents
Chapter I.—Water
Chapter II.—Air
Chapter III.—Ventilation
Chapter IV.-Heating and Cooling
Chapter V.—Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Diseases
Chapter VI.—Offensive Trades
Chapter VII.—Soils and Dwelling Houses
Chapter VIII.—Hospitals
Chapter IX.—School Hygiene
Chapter X.—Climatology and Meteorology
Chapter XI.—Food
Chapter XII.—Food—Continued
Chapter XIIl.—The Disposal of Refuse
Chapter XIV.—Personal Hygiene
Chapter XV.—Infection, Immunity, and Prevention
Chapter XVI.—Malaria, Yellow Fever, and Dengue
Chapter XVII.—Plague
Chapter XVIII.—The Housefly, and the Diseases Conveyed by It
Chapter XIX.—Cholera, Dysentery, and Typhoid Fever
Chapter XX.—Relapsing Fever, Typhus Fever, Kala-Azar, Leprosy, and Hydrophobia
Chapter XXI.—Small-Pox, Chicken-Pox, Measles, Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, and Influenza
Chapter XXII.—Village Sanitation
Chapter XXIII.—Fairs, Famine Camps, and Poor Houses
Chapter XXIV.—Vital Statistics
Appendix A.—Model Bye-Laws
Appendix B.—Disinfection of a Municipal Water-Supply
Appendix C.—Note on Water-Supplies to Famine Camps
Appendix D.—Measures to Be Adopted on the Occurrence of Cholera in Famine Camps
Appendix E.—Directions for Tuberculous Patients Going to Bhowali Sanatorium
Appendix F.—Directions for Patients Proceeding to Kasauli for Anti-Rabic Treatment
Appendix G.—Books of Reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 1920
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222370