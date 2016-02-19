Elements of Hygiene and Public Health - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483197340, 9781483222370

Elements of Hygiene and Public Health

2nd Edition

For the Use of Medical Students and Practitioners

Authors: Rai Bahadur Jaising P. Modi
eBook ISBN: 9781483222370
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1920
Page Count: 516
Description

Elements of Hygiene and Public Health: For the Use of Medical Students and Practitioners, Second Edition explores India’s hygiene and public health status. This book is composed of 24 chapters. The first four chapters deal with the elements of hygiene, including water, air, ventilation, heating, and cooling. The subsequent chapters discuss industrial hygiene, occupational diseases, offensive trades, hospitals, school hygiene, and some infectious diseases. These topics are followed by surveys of other elements of hygiene and public health, such as food, refuse disposal, and personal hygiene. The remaining chapters tackle the issue of village sanitation, sanitary arrangements for fairs, the chief cause of the spread of cholera in Northern India, and the measures recommended for famine and segregation.
This book will prove useful to medical practitioners, sanitary inspectors, health personnel, and medical students.

Table of Contents


Chapter I.—Water

Chapter II.—Air

Chapter III.—Ventilation

Chapter IV.-Heating and Cooling

Chapter V.—Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Diseases

Chapter VI.—Offensive Trades

Chapter VII.—Soils and Dwelling Houses

Chapter VIII.—Hospitals

Chapter IX.—School Hygiene

Chapter X.—Climatology and Meteorology

Chapter XI.—Food

Chapter XII.—Food—Continued

Chapter XIIl.—The Disposal of Refuse

Chapter XIV.—Personal Hygiene

Chapter XV.—Infection, Immunity, and Prevention

Chapter XVI.—Malaria, Yellow Fever, and Dengue

Chapter XVII.—Plague

Chapter XVIII.—The Housefly, and the Diseases Conveyed by It

Chapter XIX.—Cholera, Dysentery, and Typhoid Fever

Chapter XX.—Relapsing Fever, Typhus Fever, Kala-Azar, Leprosy, and Hydrophobia

Chapter XXI.—Small-Pox, Chicken-Pox, Measles, Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, and Influenza

Chapter XXII.—Village Sanitation

Chapter XXIII.—Fairs, Famine Camps, and Poor Houses

Chapter XXIV.—Vital Statistics

Appendix A.—Model Bye-Laws

Appendix B.—Disinfection of a Municipal Water-Supply

Appendix C.—Note on Water-Supplies to Famine Camps

Appendix D.—Measures to Be Adopted on the Occurrence of Cholera in Famine Camps

Appendix E.—Directions for Tuberculous Patients Going to Bhowali Sanatorium

Appendix F.—Directions for Patients Proceeding to Kasauli for Anti-Rabic Treatment

Appendix G.—Books of Reference


No. of pages:
516
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483222370

About the Author

Rai Bahadur Jaising P. Modi

