Elements of Fracture Fixation
3rd Edition
Description
Timely, accurate, and up-to-date text clearly explaining the fundamentals of fracture healing and bone fixation in a format that is concise, well organized and easy to follow. It is extremely well illustrated and addresses the biomechanical principles and usage techniques of the wide range of modern orthopaedic trauma implants in use today.
Key Features
• An in-depth resource to the amply stocked tool-box of today’s fracture surgeon
• A compendium of fracture fixation written by an experienced surgeon for fellows, residents and masters
• A detailed overview of biomechanics, biology, implants and materials relevant to fracture care
• Elegantly illustrated and lucidly explained presentations of today’s fracture fixation devices
• The designs, the application techniques in various anatomical regions, mechanical effects, hazards and contraindications are described along elucidative graphics
• Not so commonly found details of intramedullary nail and use of Poller screws in its insertion, hazards of use of traction table, methods to perfect insertion of intramedullary hip fixation device, minute details of cables, pins and wires, several configurations of external fixator, new concept of reverse dynamization, a brief exposure of spinal instrumentation and several techniques of minimal invasive osteosynthesis are a few of its features
Table of Contents
1. Lexicon of Fracture Fixation
2. Bone and Materials in Fracture Fixation
3. Bone Screws
4. Bone Plates
5. Intramedullary Nailing
6. Hip Fixation
7. Wire, Cable and Pins
8. External Fixators
9. Spinal Instrumentation
10. Minimal Invasive Osteosynthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 29th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131242360
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131242377
About the Author
Anand Thakur
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Cambridge Military Hospital, Aldershot, UK; Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Juhu, Bombay; Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, G.S. Medical College, Parel