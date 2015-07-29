Elements of Fracture Fixation - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131242360, 9788131242377

Elements of Fracture Fixation

3rd Edition

Authors: Anand Thakur
Paperback ISBN: 9788131242360
eBook ISBN: 9788131242377
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 29th July 2015
Page Count: 420
Description

Timely, accurate, and up-to-date text clearly explaining the fundamentals of fracture healing and bone fixation in a format that is concise, well organized and easy to follow. It is extremely well illustrated and addresses the biomechanical principles and usage techniques of the wide range of modern orthopaedic trauma implants in use today.

Key Features

• An in-depth resource to the amply stocked tool-box of today’s fracture surgeon
• A compendium of fracture fixation written by an experienced surgeon for fellows, residents and masters
• A detailed overview of biomechanics, biology, implants and materials relevant to fracture care
• Elegantly illustrated and lucidly explained presentations of today’s fracture fixation devices
• The designs, the application techniques in various anatomical regions, mechanical effects, hazards and contraindications are described along elucidative graphics
• Not so commonly found details of intramedullary nail and use of Poller screws in its insertion, hazards of use of traction table, methods to perfect insertion of intramedullary hip fixation device, minute details of cables, pins and wires, several configurations of external fixator, new concept of reverse dynamization, a brief exposure of spinal instrumentation and several techniques of minimal invasive osteosynthesis are a few of its features

Table of Contents

1. Lexicon of Fracture Fixation
2. Bone and Materials in Fracture Fixation
3. Bone Screws
4. Bone Plates
5. Intramedullary Nailing
6. Hip Fixation
7. Wire, Cable and Pins
8. External Fixators
9. Spinal Instrumentation
10. Minimal Invasive Osteosynthesis

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131242360
eBook ISBN:
9788131242377

About the Author

Anand Thakur

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Cambridge Military Hospital, Aldershot, UK; Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Juhu, Bombay; Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, G.S. Medical College, Parel

