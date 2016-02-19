Elements of Experimental Stress Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080213019, 9781483153209

Elements of Experimental Stress Analysis

1st Edition

Structures and Solid Body Mechanics Division

Authors: A. W. Hendry
Editors: B. G. Neal
eBook ISBN: 9781483153209
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 202
Description

Elements of Experimental Stress Analysis describes the principles of the techniques and equipment used in stress analysis and suggests appropriate applications of these in laboratory and field investigations. Examples from the field of civil engineering are used to illustrate the various methods of analysis. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a discussion on the use of models, scale factors, and materials in experimental stress analysis. The next chapter focuses on the application of load to the element under test, with emphasis on the means of creating the required forces; the means of applying these forces to the test piece; and the means of measuring the forces. The reader is then introduced to the principles of various types of strain gauges, as well as the methods of calculating stresses from strains in the case of elastic materials. Subsequent chapters explore two-dimensional photoelasticity; the frozen stress method and surface coating techniques; structural model analysis; special instruments for dynamic stress analysis; analogue methods for dealing with stress problems; and how to select a method of stress analysis. This monograph will be of use to all undergraduate and postgraduate students who require a basic knowledge of experimental stress analysis, and also to practicing engineers who may be concerned with experimental investigations in one way or another.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

I Models, Scale Factors and Materials

II Load Application and Measurement

III Mechanical, Optical and Other Gauges

IV The Electrical Resistance Strain Gauge

V Other Electrical Strain and Deflection Gauges

VI The Calculation of Stresses from Strains

VII Two-Dimensional Photo-elasticity

VIII The Frozen Stress Method and Surface Coating Techniques

IX Structural Model Analysis

X Special Instruments for Dynamic Stress Analysis

XI Analogue Methods for Stress Problems

XII Selection of Method of Analysis

Index

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153209

