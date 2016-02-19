Elements of Experimental Stress Analysis describes the principles of the techniques and equipment used in stress analysis and suggests appropriate applications of these in laboratory and field investigations. Examples from the field of civil engineering are used to illustrate the various methods of analysis. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a discussion on the use of models, scale factors, and materials in experimental stress analysis. The next chapter focuses on the application of load to the element under test, with emphasis on the means of creating the required forces; the means of applying these forces to the test piece; and the means of measuring the forces. The reader is then introduced to the principles of various types of strain gauges, as well as the methods of calculating stresses from strains in the case of elastic materials. Subsequent chapters explore two-dimensional photoelasticity; the frozen stress method and surface coating techniques; structural model analysis; special instruments for dynamic stress analysis; analogue methods for dealing with stress problems; and how to select a method of stress analysis. This monograph will be of use to all undergraduate and postgraduate students who require a basic knowledge of experimental stress analysis, and also to practicing engineers who may be concerned with experimental investigations in one way or another.