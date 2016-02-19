Elements of Elasticity details the fundamental concepts in the theory of elasticity. The title emphasizes discussing the essential formulas, along with elementary matters. The text first covers stress and strain, and then proceeds to tackling the elasticity equation. Next, the selection covers plane stress and strain, along with curvilinear coordinates and polar coordinates. The next chapter deals with rotating discs and thick cylinders. Chapter 8 details strain energy in plates, while Chapter 9 discusses torsion. The last chapter covers stress propagation. The book will be of great interest to engineers, particularly those who deal with fracture mechanics.