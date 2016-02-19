Elements of Elasticity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780082034957, 9781483191201

Elements of Elasticity

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Structures and Solid Body Mechanics Division

Authors: D. S. Dugdale
Editors: B. G. Neal
eBook ISBN: 9781483191201
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 156
Description

Elements of Elasticity details the fundamental concepts in the theory of elasticity. The title emphasizes discussing the essential formulas, along with elementary matters. The text first covers stress and strain, and then proceeds to tackling the elasticity equation. Next, the selection covers plane stress and strain, along with curvilinear coordinates and polar coordinates. The next chapter deals with rotating discs and thick cylinders. Chapter 8 details strain energy in plates, while Chapter 9 discusses torsion. The last chapter covers stress propagation. The book will be of great interest to engineers, particularly those who deal with fracture mechanics.

Table of Contents


Author's Preface

1. Strain

1.1. Coordinate Systems

1.2. Displacements

1.3. Strain Components

1.4. Transformation of Strains

1.5. Compatibility of Strains

1.6. Displacement Functions

1.7. Increase in Area

2. Stress

2.1. Definitions

2.2. Stress Equilibrium Equations

2.3. Transformation of Stresses

2.4. Graphical Representation

2.5. Stress at Boundaries

3. Elasticity Equations

3.1. Linear Medium

3.2. Dilatation and Distortion

3.3. Elastic Constants

3.4. Strain Energy

4. Plane Stress and Strain

4.1. Definitions

4.2. Stress and Displacement Functions

4.3. Body Forces and Thermal Strain

4.4. Analysis of Strain Gauge Readings

4.5. Problems in Rectangular Coordinates

5. Curvilinear Coordinates

5.1. Alternative Coordinates

5.2. Conformal Transformations

5.3. Derivatives in Curvilinear Coordinates

5.4. Stress and Strain

6. Polar Coordinates

6.1. General Equations

6.2. Axial Symmetry

6.3. Harmonic Solutions

6.4. Circular Hole in a Sheet

6.5. Stresses Giving a Resultant Force

6.6. Force at Apex of Wedge

7. Rotating Discs and Thick Cylinders

7.1. Basic Equations

7.2. Solid Disc and Disc with Central Hole

7.3. Rotating Cylinder

7.4. Cylinders under Internal and External Pressure

7.5. Shrinkage Stresses

7.6. Graphical Construction

8. Strain Energy in Plates

8.1. Energy Balance for Plane Stress

8.2. Internal Stress

8.3. Strain Energy in Flexure

8.4. Strain in a Thin Plate

8.5. Compatibility Equation

8.6. Internal Stress in a Thin Plate

9. Torsion

9.1. Torsion of a Uniform Prism

9.2. Various Solid Sections

9.3. Hollow Sections

9.4. Membrane Analogy

10. Stress Propagation

10.1. One-Dimensional Stress Waves

10.2. Reflection from A Boundary

10.3. Harmonic Excitation

Appendix Condensed Suffix Notation

Index


Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483191201

