Elements of Classical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080170985, 9781483148601

Elements of Classical Physics

1st Edition

Authors: Martin C. Martin Charles A. Hewett
eBook ISBN: 9781483148601
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 370
Description

Elements of Classical Physics tackles the different areas of general physics in a way that the authors believe to be more effective. The book contains material easily understood with a minimal mathematical framework and introduces the necessary mathematical concepts when they have been presented in a typical concurrent mathematical course. The book also provides a quantitative understanding of the different concepts in a wide variety of specific situations. The topics covered, which are arranged according to increasing difficulty in a uniformly progressive pace, are temperature and heat; light and wavelength; particle motion on and special relativity; dynamics, laws of motion, momentum, work, and mechanical energy; electromagnetism; and thermodynamics. The material is recommended as a textbook for beginning physics students, as it aims to give its readers a smooth transition from high school to a college level of understanding on the subject.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1 Temperature and Thermometry

2 Quantity of Heat and Calorimetry

3 Expansion of Solids, Liquids, and Gases

4 Heat Transfer

5 Thermal Properties of Substances

6 Reflection and Refraction at a Plane Surface

7 Reflection and Refraction at a Curved Surface

8 Lenses and Optical Instruments

9 The Nature of Light

10 Waves and Wave Motion

11 Interference

12 Diffraction

13 Transverse Waves and Polarized Light

14 Particle Motion

15 Special Relativity

16 Principles of Dynamics I

17 Principles of Dynamics II

18 Applications of the Laws of Motion

19 Momentum

20 Work and Mechanical Energy

21 Rotation

22 Harmonic Motion

23 Properties of Matter

24 Fluid Mechanics

25 The First Law of Thermodynamics and Thermodynamic Processes

26 The Second Law of Thermodynamics and Entropy

27 Kinetic Theory of Matter

28 Sound

29 Charge, Field, and Potential

30 Gauss's Law, Capacitance, and Dielectrics

31 Direct Electric Currents

32 Magnetic Fields

33 Magnetic Field of a Current

34 Magnetic and Thermoelectric Properties of Matter

35 Alternating Currents

36 Maxwell's Equations and Electromagnetic Waves

Appendices

Answer Section

Index

About the Author

Martin C. Martin

Charles A. Hewett

