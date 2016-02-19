Elements of Classical Physics
1st Edition
Description
Elements of Classical Physics tackles the different areas of general physics in a way that the authors believe to be more effective. The book contains material easily understood with a minimal mathematical framework and introduces the necessary mathematical concepts when they have been presented in a typical concurrent mathematical course. The book also provides a quantitative understanding of the different concepts in a wide variety of specific situations. The topics covered, which are arranged according to increasing difficulty in a uniformly progressive pace, are temperature and heat; light and wavelength; particle motion on and special relativity; dynamics, laws of motion, momentum, work, and mechanical energy; electromagnetism; and thermodynamics. The material is recommended as a textbook for beginning physics students, as it aims to give its readers a smooth transition from high school to a college level of understanding on the subject.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1 Temperature and Thermometry
2 Quantity of Heat and Calorimetry
3 Expansion of Solids, Liquids, and Gases
4 Heat Transfer
5 Thermal Properties of Substances
6 Reflection and Refraction at a Plane Surface
7 Reflection and Refraction at a Curved Surface
8 Lenses and Optical Instruments
9 The Nature of Light
10 Waves and Wave Motion
11 Interference
12 Diffraction
13 Transverse Waves and Polarized Light
14 Particle Motion
15 Special Relativity
16 Principles of Dynamics I
17 Principles of Dynamics II
18 Applications of the Laws of Motion
19 Momentum
20 Work and Mechanical Energy
21 Rotation
22 Harmonic Motion
23 Properties of Matter
24 Fluid Mechanics
25 The First Law of Thermodynamics and Thermodynamic Processes
26 The Second Law of Thermodynamics and Entropy
27 Kinetic Theory of Matter
28 Sound
29 Charge, Field, and Potential
30 Gauss's Law, Capacitance, and Dielectrics
31 Direct Electric Currents
32 Magnetic Fields
33 Magnetic Field of a Current
34 Magnetic and Thermoelectric Properties of Matter
35 Alternating Currents
36 Maxwell's Equations and Electromagnetic Waves
Appendices
Answer Section
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148601