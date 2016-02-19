Elementary Vectors - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080216553, 9781483138435

Elementary Vectors

3rd Edition

Pergamon International Library

Authors: E. Œ. Wolstenholme
eBook ISBN: 9781483138435
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 128
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Elementary Vectors, Third Edition serves as an introductory course in vector analysis and is intended to present the theoretical and application aspects of vectors. The book covers topics that rigorously explain and provide definitions, principles, equations, and methods in vector analysis. Applications of vector methods to simple kinematical and dynamical problems; central forces and orbits; and solutions to geometrical problems are discussed as well. This edition of the text also provides an appendix, intended for students, which the author hopes to bridge the gap between theory and application in the real world. The text will be a superb reference material for students of higher mathematics, physics, and engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface to Third Edition

Chapter I. Definitions; Addition and Subtraction of Vectors; Multiplication of a Vector by a Real Number; Applications to Statistical Problems; Position Vectors; Distance between Two Points; Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios; Applications to Geometrical Problems

Chapter II. Scalar and Vector Products of Two Vectors; Vector Area; Scalar and Vector Triple Products

Chapter III. Differentiation and Integration of Vectors

Chapter IV. Application of Vector Methods to Simple Kinematical and Dynamical Problems Concerning the Motion of a Particle

Chapter V. Central Forces and Orbits

Chapter VI. Equation of a Straight Line; Equation of a Plane; Geometrical Problems

Chapter VII. Parametric Equations of Curves and Curved Surfaces

Appendix

Answers

Index

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138435

About the Author

E. Œ. Wolstenholme

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.