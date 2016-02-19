Elementary Particles
Elementary Particles: Science, Technology, and Society is a comprehensive review of some important developments in science and technology in relation to the study of particle physics. The book covers topics such as particle physics - its theory and experimentation, apparatuses, arguments, and speculations; elementary particle interactions in astrophysics; and the interaction of particle research with chemistry. Topics also include the application of accelerated particles in biological research; possible uses of ionizing radiations in radiotherapy; and interactions between elementary particle research and engineering. The text is recommended for particle physicists who would like to know more about the applications of their expertise in the fields of astrophysics, chemistry, biology, medicine, and engineering.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
CHAPTER 1. Science, Physics, and Particle Physics
I. Introduction
II. Science
III. Physics, the Science of Forces
IV. The Branches of Physics
V. Particle Physics, Frontier with the Unknown
VI. Particle Physics, Theory and Experimentation
VII. Particle Physics Apparatus
VIII. Arguments for Particle Physics
IX. Some Speculations
X. Summary
XI. Conclusion
CHAPTER 2. Elementary Particle Interactions in Astrophysics
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Astrophysics
III. Matter in the Universe
IV. Prospects
General References
CHAPTER 3. High-Energy Interactions in Space
I. Introduction
II. Radiation
III. Targets
IV. Interaction
V. Nuclear Data
VI. Measurement of Interaction Products
References
CHAPTER 4. Interaction of Elementary Particle Research with Chemistry
I. Nuclear Chemistry with High-Energy Accelerators
II. Other Research Stimulated by High-Energy Reaction Studies
References
CHAPTER 5. Accelerated Particles in Biological Research
I. Introduction
II. Natural Protection of Living Organisms
III. Physical Penetration of Accelerated Particles
IV. Relationship of Brain Organization to Brain Function
V. The First Experiments with Beams Localized in the Pituitary Gland
VI. Studies on Tumors of the Endocrine System
VII. Cancer Therapy versus Cancer Induction
VIII. Localized Radiation Studies in Various Nervous Structures
IX. Particles with a High Rate of Energy Loss
X. Heavy Particles in Cancer Therapy
XI. Specialized Techniques
XII. The Future
Glossary
References
CHAPTER 6. Possible Use of Densely Ionizing Radiations in Radiotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Responses to Exposure to High LET Radiations
III. High LET Radiations in Radiotherapy
IV. Illustrative Radiobiological Experiments
V. Summary
References
CHAPTER 7. Interactions between Elementary Particle Research and Engineering
I. Introduction
II. Review of Accelerator History
III. High-Voltage Technique
IV. Sources of X Rays and Other Types of Radiation
V. Vacuum Tubes for High Power Levels
VI. Vacuum Technique
VII. Magnet Design
VIII. Design of Rotating Machines
IX. Ferrites
X. Scalers and Computers
XI. Radiation
XII. Pattern Recognition
XIII. Remote Handling
XIV. Superconducting Devices
XV. Conclusion
Subject Index
