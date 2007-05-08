Elementary Number Theory with Applications - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123724878, 9780080547091

Elementary Number Theory with Applications

2nd Edition

Authors: Thomas Koshy
eBook ISBN: 9780080547091
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th May 2007
Page Count: 800
This second edition updates the well-regarded 2001 publication with new short sections on topics like Catalan numbers and their relationship to Pascal's triangle and Mersenne numbers, Pollard rho factorization method, Hoggatt-Hensell identity. Koshy has added a new chapter on continued fractions. The unique features of the first edition like news of recent discoveries, biographical sketches of mathematicians, and applications--like the use of congruence in scheduling of a round-robin tournament--are being refreshed with current information. More challenging exercises are included both in the textbook and in the instructor's manual.

Elementary Number Theory with Applications 2e is ideally suited for undergraduate students and is especially appropriate for prospective and in-service math teachers at the high school and middle school levels.

  • Loaded with pedagogical features including fully worked examples, graded exercises, chapter summaries, and computer exercises
  • Covers crucial applications of theory like computer security, ISBNs, ZIP codes, and UPC bar codes
  • Biographical sketches lay out the history of mathematics, emphasizing its roots in India and the Middle East

Readership

Advanced undergraduates in Number Theory courses, sophomore, juniors, and seniors

Fundamentals; Divisibility Theory; Canonical Decompositions; Linear Diophantine Equations and Congruences; Congruence Applications; Systems of Linear Congruences; Three Classical Milestones; Multiplicative Functions; Cryptology; Primitive Roots and Indices; Quadratic Congruences; Nonlinear Diophantine Equations; Appendix A.1 Proof Methods; Appendix A.2 Web Sites; Tables: Factor Table; Values of Some Arithmetic Functions; Least Primitive Roots Modulo Primes; Indices; References; Solutions to Odd-Numbered Exercises

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080547091

Thomas Koshy

Framingham State University, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

"This is the only number theory book to show how modular systems can be employed to create beautiful designs, thus linking number theory with both geometry and art. It is also the only number theory book to deal with bar codes, Zip coes, International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN), and European Article Numbers (EAN)...Each section provides a wealth of carefully prepared, well-graded examples and exercises to enahnce the readers' understanding and problem-solving skills." -ZENTRALBLATT MATH

