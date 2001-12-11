Elementary Number Theory with Applications, Student Solutions Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124211735, 9780080924106

Elementary Number Theory with Applications, Student Solutions Manual

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Koshy
eBook ISBN: 9780080924106
Paperback ISBN: 9780124211735
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 2001
Page Count: 704
Description

This is a student solutions manual for Elementary Number Theory with Applications 1st edition by Thomas Koshy (2002). Note that the textbook itself is not included in this purchase.

From the back cover of the textbook: Modern technology has brought a new dimension to the power of number theory: constant practical use. Once considered the purest of pure mathematics, number theory has become an essential tool in the rapid development of technology in a number of areas, including art, coding theory, cryptology, and computer science. The range of fascinating applications confirms the boundlessness of human ingenuity and creativity.

Elementary Number Theory captures the author's fascination for the subject: its beauty, elegance, and historical development, and the opportunities number theory provides for experimentation, exploration, and, of course, its marvelous applications.

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924106
Paperback ISBN:
9780124211735

About the Author

Thomas Koshy

Affiliations and Expertise

Framingham State University, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

