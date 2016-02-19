Elementary Linear Algebra reviews the elementary foundations of linear algebra in a student-oriented, highly readable way. The many examples and large number and variety of exercises in each section help the student learn and understand the material. The instructor is also given flexibility by allowing the presentation of a traditional introductory linear algebra course with varying emphasis on applications or numerical considerations. In addition, the instructor can tailor coverage of several topics.

Comprised of six chapters, this book first discusses Gaussian elimination and the algebra of matrices. Applications are interspersed throughout, and the problem of solving AX = B, where A is square and invertible, is tackled. The reader is then introduced to vector spaces and subspaces, linear independences, and dimension, along with rank, determinants, and the concept of inner product spaces. The final chapter deals with various topics that highlight the interaction between linear algebra and all the other branches of mathematics, including function theory, analysis, and the singular value decomposition and generalized inverses.

This monograph will be a useful resource for practitioners, instructors, and students taking elementary linear algebra.