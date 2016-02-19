Elementary Heat Transfer Analysis
1st Edition
Pergamon Unified Engineering Series
Description
Elementary Heat Transfer Analysis provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the nature of transient heat conduction. This book presents a thorough understanding of the thermal energy equation and its application to boundary layer flows and confined and unconfined turbulent flows. Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the use of heat transfer coefficients in formulating the flux condition at phase interface. This text then explains the specification as well as application of flux boundary conditions. Other chapters consider a derivation of the transient heat conduction equation. This book discusses as well the convective energy transport based on the understanding and application of the thermal energy equation. The final chapter deals with the study of the processes of heat transfer during boiling and condensation. This book is a valuable resource for Junior or Senior engineering students who are in an introductory course in heat transfer.
Table of Contents
Preface
Nomenclature
Design Problem I
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 The Continuum Postulate
1.2 The Laws of Continuum Physics
1.3 Mechanisms of Energy Transport
1.4 Units
1.5 Design Objectives
Solution to Design Problem I
Problems
References
Design Problem II
Chapter 2 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction
Summary of Section 2.1
2.1 The Fundamental Energy Postulate
2.2 Steady Heat Conduction
2.3 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Rectangular Coordinates
2.4 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Cylindrical Coordinates
2.5 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Spherical Coordinates
2.6 Extended Surfaces - the Rectangular Fin
2.7 Order-of-Magnitude Analysis
Solution to Design Problem II
Problems
References
Design Problem III
Chapter 3 Transient Heat Conduction
3.1 The Governing Equation for Transient Heat Conduction
3.2 Transient Heat Conduction for Bodies with Negligible Internal Resistance
3.3 Transient Heat Conduction in a Semi-Infinite Slab
Solution to Design Problem III
Problems
References
Design Problem IV
Chapter 4 The Basic Equations of Momentum and Energy Transfer
Summary of Section 4.1
4.1 Kinematics
Summary of Section 4.2
4.2 The Laws of Mechanics
Summary of Section 4.3
4.3 The Energy Principle
Summary of Section 4.4
4.4 The Thermal Energy Equation
Summary of Section 4.5
4.5 The Thermal Energy Equation for a General Flow Process
4.6 Dimensional Analysis for Forced Convection Heat Transfer
Summary of Section 4.7
4.7 The Momentum and Energy Equations for Laminar Boundary Layer Flow
4.8 Exact Solution of the Laminar Boundary Layer Equations
Summary of Section 4.9
4.9 Approximate Solution of the Laminar Boundary Layer Equations
4.10 Dimensional Analysis for Free Convection
4.11 Boundary Layer Analysis of Free Convection
Solution to Design Problem IV
Problems
References
Design Problem V
Chapter 5 Turbulent Flow
5.1 Time Averages
5.2 Time-Averaged Form of the Transport Equations
5.3 Turbulent Momentum and Energy Transport
Solution to Design Problem V
Problems
References
Design Problem VI
Chapter 6 Macroscopic Balances
6.1 The Macroscopic Mass Balance
6.2 The Macroscopic Momentum Balance
6.3 The Macroscopic Thermal Energy Balance
6.4 Film Heat Transfer Coefficients for Pipe Flow: Analysis
Summary of Section 6.5
6.5 Dimensional Analysis for Heat Transfer to a Fluid Flowing in a Tube
6.6 Experimental Data and Empirical Correlations for Heat Transfer for Flow in Pipes
6.7 Heat Transfer to Fluids Flowing Past Flat Plates, Cylinders, and Spheres
6.8 Heat Transfer for Flow in Packed Beds and Tube Bundles
6.9 Free Convection
Solution to Design Problem VI
Problems
References
Design Problem VII
Chapter 7 Thermal Radiation
7.1 Electromagnetic Radiation
Summary of Section 7.2
7.2 The Photon Transport Equation
7.3 Radiant Energy Transfer at Surfaces
7.4 Black Body Radiation
Summary of Section 7.5
7.5 Non-Black Bodies
Solution to Design Problem VII
Problems
References
Design Problem VIII
Chapter 8 Radiant Energy Exchange
8.1 Black Body Radiant Energy Exchange
8.2 Evaluation of View Factors
8.3 Radiant Energy Exchange in an Enclosure
8.4 Radiant Energy Exchange between Gray Surfaces
Solution to Design Problem VIII
Problems
References
Chapter 9 Heat Transfer with Boiling and Condensation
9.1 Pool Boiling
9.2 Dimensional Analysis for a Two-Phase System with Phase Changes
9.3 Nucleate Boiling and Critical Heat Flux Correlations
9.4 Film Boiling
9.5 Forced-Convection Boiling
9.6 Condensation
9.7 Film Condensation
9.8 Dropwise Condensation
Problems
References
Appendix A
Appendix B
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181721
About the Author
Stephen Whitaker
About the Editor
Thomas Irvine
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York