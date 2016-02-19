Elementary Chemical Reactor Analysis

Table of Contents



1. What Is Chemical Reactor Analysis?

1.1 A General Look at the Subject

1.2 A Note on Presentation, Problems, and Prerequisites

References

2. Stoichiometry

2.1 What it is and Why we Need it

2.2 Entire Reactions and Reaction Mechanisms

2.3 Independence of Reactions

2.4 Measurement of Quantity and its Change by Reaction

2.5 Measures of Concentration

2.6 Concentration Changes with a Single Reaction

2.7 Concentration Changes with Several Reactions

2.8 Rate of Reaction

Notation

3. Thermochemistry and Chemical Equilibrium

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Heat of Formation

3.3 Heat of Reaction

3.4 Variation of the Heat of Reaction

3.5 Rate of Generation of Heat by Reaction

3.6 Chemical Equilibrium

3.7 The calculation of Homogeneous Equilibrium Compositions

3.8 Equilibrium of Simultaneous and Heterogeneous Reactions

References

Notation

4. Reaction Rates

4.1 What is Needed and What can be Obtained

4.2 Homogeneous Reaction Rates

4.3 Variation of the Reaction Rate with Extent and Temperature

4.4 A Portrait of the Second Order Reversible Reaction

4.5 Reaction Rates Near Equilibrium

4.6 Reaction Mechanisms

4.7 Heterogeneous Reaction Rate Expressions

4.8 Reaction Rates in other Concentration Measures

4.9 Classification and Orders of Magnitude of Reaction Rates

References

Notation

5. The Progress of the Reaction in Time

5.1 Introduction

5.2 The First Order Reaction

5.3 The General Irreversible Reaction

5.4 The General Homogeneous Reaction

5.5 Concurrent Reactions of Low Order

5.6 Consecutive First Order Reactions

5.7 Systems of First Order Reactions

5.8 Numerical Methods

References

Notation

6.The Interaction of Chemical and Physical Rate Processes

6.1 Effective Reaction Rate Expressions

6.2 The Concept of the Rate Determining Step

6.3 External Mass Transfer

6.4 Diffusion within the Catalyst Pellet

6.5 The Combination of External Mass Transfer and Internal Diffusion

6.6 The Effect of Temperature Variations

6.7 Applications

References

Notation

7. The Continuous Flow Stirred Tank Reactor

7.1 The Basic Mass Balances

7.2 The Energy Balance

7.3 The Design of a Single Reactor

7.4 Some Considerations in Detailed Design

7.5 Stability of the Steady State

7.6 Control of the Steady State

7.7 Sequences of Stirred Tank Reactors

7.8 Optimal Sequences of Stirred Tank Reactors

7.9 Mixing in the Reactor

References

Notation

8. Adiabatic Reactors

8.1 General Principles

8.2 The Adiabatic Stirred Tank

8.3 Sequences of Adiabatic Stirred Tanks

8.4 The Adiabatic Tubular or Batch Reactor

8.5 Multistage Adiabatic Reactors

8.6 Combined Types of Adiabatic Reactor

8.7 Stability of Adiabatic Reactors

References

Notation

9. The Tubular Reactor

9.1 Types of Tubular Reactor

9.2 The Mass Balance

9.3 The Pressure Drop through the Reactor

9.4 The Energy Balance

9.5 The Basic Design Problems

9.6 Optimal Designs for Tubular Reactors

9.7 Tubular Reactors Cooled or Heated from the Wall

9.8 Sensitivity and Stability

9.9 The Effect of Flow Profile

9.10 Axial Dispersion in Tubular Reactors

References

Notation

10. The Batch Reactor

10.1 The Equations for the Batch Reactor

10.2 Intermittent Operation

10.3 Optimal Control

References

Notation

Appendix : Some Less Well-Known Functions of Use in Reactor Analysis

Modified Bessel Functions

The Exponential Integral

References

Index