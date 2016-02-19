Elementary Chemical Reactor Analysis
1st Edition
Elementary Chemical Reactor Analysis focuses on the processes, reactions, methodologies, and approaches involved in chemical reactor analysis, including stoichiometry, adiabatic reactors, external mass transfer, and thermochemistry.
The publication first takes a look at stoichiometry and thermochemistry and chemical equilibrium. Topics include heat of formation and reaction, measurement of quantity and its change by reaction, concentration changes with a single reaction, rate of generation of heat by reaction, and equilibrium of simultaneous and heterogeneous reactions. The manuscript then offers information on reaction rates and the progress of reaction in time. Discussions focus on systems of first order reactions, concurrent reactions of low order, general irreversible reaction, variation of reaction rate with extent and temperature, and heterogeneous reaction rate expressions.
The book examines the interaction of chemical and physical rate processes, continuous flow stirred tank reactor, and adiabatic reactors. Concerns include multistage adiabatic reactors, adiabatic stirred tank, stability and control of the steady state, mixing in the reactor, effective reaction rate expressions, and external mass transfer.
The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in chemical reactor analysis.
Table of Contents
1. What Is Chemical Reactor Analysis?
1.1 A General Look at the Subject
1.2 A Note on Presentation, Problems, and Prerequisites
References
2. Stoichiometry
2.1 What it is and Why we Need it
2.2 Entire Reactions and Reaction Mechanisms
2.3 Independence of Reactions
2.4 Measurement of Quantity and its Change by Reaction
2.5 Measures of Concentration
2.6 Concentration Changes with a Single Reaction
2.7 Concentration Changes with Several Reactions
2.8 Rate of Reaction
Notation
3. Thermochemistry and Chemical Equilibrium
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Heat of Formation
3.3 Heat of Reaction
3.4 Variation of the Heat of Reaction
3.5 Rate of Generation of Heat by Reaction
3.6 Chemical Equilibrium
3.7 The calculation of Homogeneous Equilibrium Compositions
3.8 Equilibrium of Simultaneous and Heterogeneous Reactions
References
Notation
4. Reaction Rates
4.1 What is Needed and What can be Obtained
4.2 Homogeneous Reaction Rates
4.3 Variation of the Reaction Rate with Extent and Temperature
4.4 A Portrait of the Second Order Reversible Reaction
4.5 Reaction Rates Near Equilibrium
4.6 Reaction Mechanisms
4.7 Heterogeneous Reaction Rate Expressions
4.8 Reaction Rates in other Concentration Measures
4.9 Classification and Orders of Magnitude of Reaction Rates
References
Notation
5. The Progress of the Reaction in Time
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The First Order Reaction
5.3 The General Irreversible Reaction
5.4 The General Homogeneous Reaction
5.5 Concurrent Reactions of Low Order
5.6 Consecutive First Order Reactions
5.7 Systems of First Order Reactions
5.8 Numerical Methods
References
Notation
6.The Interaction of Chemical and Physical Rate Processes
6.1 Effective Reaction Rate Expressions
6.2 The Concept of the Rate Determining Step
6.3 External Mass Transfer
6.4 Diffusion within the Catalyst Pellet
6.5 The Combination of External Mass Transfer and Internal Diffusion
6.6 The Effect of Temperature Variations
6.7 Applications
References
Notation
7. The Continuous Flow Stirred Tank Reactor
7.1 The Basic Mass Balances
7.2 The Energy Balance
7.3 The Design of a Single Reactor
7.4 Some Considerations in Detailed Design
7.5 Stability of the Steady State
7.6 Control of the Steady State
7.7 Sequences of Stirred Tank Reactors
7.8 Optimal Sequences of Stirred Tank Reactors
7.9 Mixing in the Reactor
References
Notation
8. Adiabatic Reactors
8.1 General Principles
8.2 The Adiabatic Stirred Tank
8.3 Sequences of Adiabatic Stirred Tanks
8.4 The Adiabatic Tubular or Batch Reactor
8.5 Multistage Adiabatic Reactors
8.6 Combined Types of Adiabatic Reactor
8.7 Stability of Adiabatic Reactors
References
Notation
9. The Tubular Reactor
9.1 Types of Tubular Reactor
9.2 The Mass Balance
9.3 The Pressure Drop through the Reactor
9.4 The Energy Balance
9.5 The Basic Design Problems
9.6 Optimal Designs for Tubular Reactors
9.7 Tubular Reactors Cooled or Heated from the Wall
9.8 Sensitivity and Stability
9.9 The Effect of Flow Profile
9.10 Axial Dispersion in Tubular Reactors
References
Notation
10. The Batch Reactor
10.1 The Equations for the Batch Reactor
10.2 Intermittent Operation
10.3 Optimal Control
References
Notation
Appendix : Some Less Well-Known Functions of Use in Reactor Analysis
Modified Bessel Functions
The Exponential Integral
References
Index
