Electrotherapy
12th Edition
evidence-based practice
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction and scientific concepts
- Introduction: current concepts and clinical decision making in electrotherapy
- Electrophysical and thermal principles
- Electrical properties of tissues
- Tissue repair
- Sensory and motor nerve activation
- Physiology of pain
- Thermal effects
- Low-energy treatments: non-thermal or microthermal?
Section 2: Thermal and non-thermal modalities
9. Heat and cold application
10. Pulsed and continuous shortwave therapy
11. Low-intensity laser therapy
12. Therapeutic ultrasound
Section 3: Electrical stimulation modalities
13. Introduction to low-frequency currents
14. Neuromuscular electrical stimulation: nerve-muscle interaction
15. Neuromuscular and muscular electrical stimulation
16. Trascutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)
17. Interferential current
18. Functional electrical stimulation
19. Electrical stimulation for enchanced wound healing
Section 4: Ultrasound imaging
20. Musculoskeletal ultrasound imaging
Section 5: Contraindications, dangers and precautions
21. Guidance for the clinical use of electrophysical agents 2006
Index
Description
With a new editor at the helm, Electrotherapy: Evidence-Based Practice (formerly Clayton’s Electrotherapy) is back in its 12th edition, continuing to uphold the standard of clinical research and evidence base for which it has become renowned.
This popular textbook comprehensively covers the use of electrotherapy in clinical practice and includes the theory which underpins that practice. Over recent years the range of therapeutic agents involved and the scope for their use have greatly increased and the new edition includes and evaluates the latest evidence and most recent developments in this fast-growing field.
Tim Watson brings years of clinical, research and teaching experience to the new edition, with a host of new contributors, all leaders in their specialty.
Key Features
- Evidence, evidence, evidence!
- Contributions from field leaders
- New clinical reasoning model to inform decision making
- All chapters completely revised
- New layout, breaking up what is sometimes a difficult subject into manageable chunks
- Part of the Physiotherapy Essentials series - core textbooks for both students and lecturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 20th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443101793
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039836
About the Editors
Tim Watson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy, University of Hertfordshire, UK