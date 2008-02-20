With a new editor at the helm, Electrotherapy: Evidence-Based Practice (formerly Clayton’s Electrotherapy) is back in its 12th edition, continuing to uphold the standard of clinical research and evidence base for which it has become renowned.



This popular textbook comprehensively covers the use of electrotherapy in clinical practice and includes the theory which underpins that practice. Over recent years the range of therapeutic agents involved and the scope for their use have greatly increased and the new edition includes and evaluates the latest evidence and most recent developments in this fast-growing field.



Tim Watson brings years of clinical, research and teaching experience to the new edition, with a host of new contributors, all leaders in their specialty.