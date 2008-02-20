Electrotherapy - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780443101793, 9780702039836

Electrotherapy

12th Edition

evidence-based practice

Editors: Tim Watson
Paperback ISBN: 9780443101793
eBook ISBN: 9780702039836
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th February 2008
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction and scientific concepts

  1. Introduction: current concepts and clinical decision making in electrotherapy
  2. Electrophysical and thermal principles
  3. Electrical properties of tissues
  4. Tissue repair
  5. Sensory and motor nerve activation
  6. Physiology of pain
  7. Thermal effects
  8. Low-energy treatments: non-thermal or microthermal?

Section 2: Thermal and non-thermal modalities

9. Heat and cold application
10. Pulsed and continuous shortwave therapy
11. Low-intensity laser therapy
12. Therapeutic ultrasound

Section 3: Electrical stimulation modalities

13. Introduction to low-frequency currents
14. Neuromuscular electrical stimulation: nerve-muscle interaction
15. Neuromuscular and muscular electrical stimulation
16. Trascutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)
17. Interferential current
18. Functional electrical stimulation
19. Electrical stimulation for enchanced wound healing

Section 4: Ultrasound imaging

20. Musculoskeletal ultrasound imaging

Section 5: Contraindications, dangers and precautions

21. Guidance for the clinical use of electrophysical agents 2006

Index

Description

With a new editor at the helm, Electrotherapy: Evidence-Based Practice (formerly Clayton’s Electrotherapy) is back in its 12th edition, continuing to uphold the standard of clinical research and evidence base for which it has become renowned.

This popular textbook comprehensively covers the use of electrotherapy in clinical practice and includes the theory which underpins that practice. Over recent years the range of therapeutic agents involved and the scope for their use have greatly increased and the new edition includes and evaluates the latest evidence and most recent developments in this fast-growing field.

Tim Watson brings years of clinical, research and teaching experience to the new edition, with a host of new contributors, all leaders in their specialty.

Key Features

  • Evidence, evidence, evidence!
  • Contributions from field leaders
  • New clinical reasoning model to inform decision making
  • All chapters completely revised
  • New layout, breaking up what is sometimes a difficult subject into manageable chunks
  • Part of the Physiotherapy Essentials series - core textbooks for both students and lecturers
  • Online image bank now available! Log on to http://evolve.elsevier.com/Watson/electrotherapy and type in your unique pincode for access to over 170 downloadable images

About the Editors

Tim Watson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiotherapy, University of Hertfordshire, UK

