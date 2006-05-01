Electrotherapy Explained is an excellent research-based exploration of the major types of electrophysical agents used in clinical practice, particularly human and also animal. For the fourth edition, two new authors join the writing team, presenting the latest information for today's clinicians. The text has been completely updated with a major rewrite of the material, particularly that on electrical stimulation. This book continues to focus on evidence: clinical and biophysical evidence that affects how and which electrotherapies may be of use clinically and when. The inclusion of biophysics as well as clinical evidence and principles of application, enables clinicians to move away from traditional ‘recipe-based' approaches and rely more on their own clinical reasoning. The focus remains on humans but the relevance of the principles for using and applying different modalities is explained clearly, providing guidelines for clinicians across disciplines and specialties.