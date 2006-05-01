Electrotherapy Explained
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Electrotherapy Explained is an excellent research-based exploration of the major types of electrophysical agents used in clinical practice, particularly human and also animal. For the fourth edition, two new authors join the writing team, presenting the latest information for today's clinicians. The text has been completely updated with a major rewrite of the material, particularly that on electrical stimulation. This book continues to focus on evidence: clinical and biophysical evidence that affects how and which electrotherapies may be of use clinically and when. The inclusion of biophysics as well as clinical evidence and principles of application, enables clinicians to move away from traditional ‘recipe-based' approaches and rely more on their own clinical reasoning. The focus remains on humans but the relevance of the principles for using and applying different modalities is explained clearly, providing guidelines for clinicians across disciplines and specialties.
Key Features
- Up to date research detailing the evidence both supportive and deprecatory for the use of each modality
- Written by experts from biophysics and the clinical domains
- Comprehensive and well referenced
- Clear and well chosen illustrations elucidate the text
- Text boxes and summary sections help to break down what is sometimes a complex subject into manageable and memorable chunks
- Contraindications and risks have been updated in light of the most recent research
Three books for the price of one - the website (http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780750688437) contains the entire texts of 'Physical Principles Explained' by Low and Reed, and 'Biophysical Bases of Electrotherapy' by Ward. The text directs readers to the website for further reading at relevant points.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Background Biophysics And Physiology
3. Electrical Stimulation - Currents And Parameters
4. Effects Of Electrical Stimulation
5. Motor Electrical Stimulation
6. Sensory Stimulation And Other Uses
7. Risk Management
8. Biofeedback
9. Ultrasound
10. Heat And Cold
11. Therapeutic Conduction Heating
12. Cold Therapy
13. Electromagnetic Fields: Shortwave
14. Electromagnetic Radiation
15. Microwave Diathermy
16. Infrared And Visible Radiation
17. Ultraviolet Radiation
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 1st May 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037757
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750688437
About the Author
Val Robertson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Newcastle, Australia
Alex Ward
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Human Physiology and Anatomy; La Trobe University, Australia
John Low
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Acting Principal, School of Physiotherapy, Guy's Hospital, London, UK
Ann Reed
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Senior lecturer, Department of Health Sciences, University of East London, UK