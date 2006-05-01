Electrotherapy Explained - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750688437, 9780702037757

Electrotherapy Explained

4th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Val Robertson Alex Ward John Low Ann Reed
eBook ISBN: 9780702037757
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688437
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st May 2006
Page Count: 564
Description

Electrotherapy Explained is an excellent research-based exploration of the major types of electrophysical agents used in clinical practice, particularly human and also animal. For the fourth edition, two new authors join the writing team, presenting the latest information for today's clinicians. The text has been completely updated with a major rewrite of the material, particularly that on electrical stimulation. This book continues to focus on evidence: clinical and biophysical evidence that affects how and which electrotherapies may be of use clinically and when. The inclusion of biophysics as well as clinical evidence and principles of application, enables clinicians to move away from traditional ‘recipe-based' approaches and rely more on their own clinical reasoning. The focus remains on humans but the relevance of the principles for using and applying different modalities is explained clearly, providing guidelines for clinicians across disciplines and specialties.

Key Features

  • Up to date research detailing the evidence both supportive and deprecatory for the use of each modality
  • Written by experts from biophysics and the clinical domains
  • Comprehensive and well referenced
  • Clear and well chosen illustrations elucidate the text
  • Text boxes and summary sections help to break down what is sometimes a complex subject into manageable and memorable chunks
  • Contraindications and risks have been updated in light of the most recent research

  • Three books for the price of one - the website (http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780750688437) contains the entire texts of 'Physical Principles Explained' by Low and Reed, and 'Biophysical Bases of Electrotherapy' by Ward. The text directs readers to the website for further reading at relevant points.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Background Biophysics And Physiology
    3. Electrical Stimulation - Currents And Parameters
    4. Effects Of Electrical Stimulation
    5. Motor Electrical Stimulation
    6. Sensory Stimulation And Other Uses
    7. Risk Management
    8. Biofeedback
    9. Ultrasound
    10. Heat And Cold
    11. Therapeutic Conduction Heating
    12. Cold Therapy
    13. Electromagnetic Fields: Shortwave
    14. Electromagnetic Radiation
    15. Microwave Diathermy
    16. Infrared And Visible Radiation
    17. Ultraviolet Radiation
    Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
564
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702037757
Paperback ISBN:
9780750688437

About the Author

Val Robertson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Newcastle, Australia

Alex Ward

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Human Physiology and Anatomy; La Trobe University, Australia

John Low

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Acting Principal, School of Physiotherapy, Guy's Hospital, London, UK

Ann Reed

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Senior lecturer, Department of Health Sciences, University of East London, UK

