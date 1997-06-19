Electrostatic Hazards
1st Edition
Description
In the US, UK and Europe there is in excess of one notifiable dust or electrostatic explosion every day of the year. This clearly makes the hazards associated with the handling of materials subject to either cause or react to electrostatic discharge of vital importance to anyone associated with their handling or industrial bulk use. This book provides a comprehensive guide to the dangers of static electricity and how to avoid them. It will prove invaluable to safety managers and professionals, as well as all personnel involved in the activities concerned, in the chemical, agricultural, pharmaceutical and petrochemical process industries.
Electrostatic Hazards makes extended use of case studies to illustrate the principles being expounded, thereby making it far more open, accessible and attractive to the practitioner in industry than the highly theoretical texts which are also available.
The authors have many years' experience in the area behind them, including the professional teaching of the content provided here. Günter Lüttgens is a widely acknowledged consultant who travels Europe providing training to major industrial corporations on this subject, whilst Norman Wilson practices what is written here in his professional capacity with the British Textile Technology Group.
Key Features
- Extended use of case studies to illustrate the principles.This makes the book far more open, accessible and attractive to the practitioner in industry than the highly theoretical texts also available
- Authors have many years experience in the area
- Both authors have been widely published with considerable previous book-writing experience
Readership
Engineers and Safety Professionals in the Chemical, Agricultural, Pharmaceutical and Petrochemical Process Industries. Training courses offered in related areas
Table of Contents
Danger of Fire and Explosion
Origins of Static Electricity
Principles of Safety Measures
Electrostatic Gas Discharges as an Ignition Source
Case Histories Related to Brush Discharges
Case Histories Related to Cone Discharges
Case Histories Related to Propagating Brush Discharges
Case Histories Relating to Spark Discharges - Dusts, Hybrid Mixtures, Liquids
Case Histories Not Related to Electrostatics
Nuisances and Shock for Personnel
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 19th June 1997
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505404
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750627825
About the Author
Günter Luttgens
Norman Wilson
Reviews
"This book provides industrial practitioners an insight into the nature of static electricity, and cites specific examples of problems that can occur in the workplace, along with suggested safety measures that can be taken...the case studies provide much useful information...a useful addition to the technical library of chemical engineers involved in process safety/loss prevention, design, and production." --Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries
"This book provides a valuable reference to safety professional personnel involved in chemical, agricultural, pharmaceutical and petrochemical process engineering." --Health and safety at Work
"This book provides a comprehensive guide to the dangers of static electricity and how to avoid them." --International Logistics