Electrospun Nanofibers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Part 1: The electrospinning process
- 1.2 Part II: Structure and property characterization, testing, and modeling of electrospun nanofibers
- 1.3 Part III: Electrospinning for particular fiber types and applications
- 1.4 Conclusion
- Section One: The electrospinning process
- 2: Melt-electrospinning of nanofibers
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Melt-electrospinning process
- 2.3 Characterization of melt-electrospun nanofibers
- 2.4 Applications of melt-electrospun nanofibers
- 2.5 Conclusion and future trends
- 3: Coaxial electrospinning of nanofibers
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction of coaxial electrospinning
- 3.2 Nature of the coaxial electrospinning process—experimental observations and theoretical analysis
- 3.3 Effects of operating parameters on coaxial electrospinning
- 3.4 Applications of electrospun nanofibers
- 3.5 Conclusion
- 4: Solution electrospinning of nanofibers
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Solution electrospinning versus other electrospinning techniques
- 4.3 Parameters that affect solution electrospinning
- 4.4 Equipment for solution electrospinning
- 4.5 Solution electrospinning of synthetic soluble polymers
- 4.6 Solution electrospinning of natural polymers
- 4.7 Highlights and concluding remarks
- 5: Controlling nanofiber morphology by the electrospinning process
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Solution parameters
- 5.3 Processing parameters
- 5.4 Ambient conditions
- 5.5 Conclusion
- 6: Improving fiber alignment during electrospinning
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Aligned fiber fabrication based on the unstable/whipping jet
- 6.3 Aligned fiber fabrication based on the stable jet
- 6.4 Conclusions and challenges
- 2: Melt-electrospinning of nanofibers
- Section Two: Structure and property characterization testing and modeling of electrospun nanofibers
- 7: Geometrical characterization of electrospun nanofibers
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Geometrical parameters in electrospun nanofibers
- 7.3 Physical and experimental methods in geometrical characterization for electrospun nanofibers
- 7.4 Imaging systems and applications in geometrical characterization
- 7.5 Image processing methods in nanofiber characterization
- 7.6 Serious problems in geometrical characterization of nanofibrous materials
- 7.7 Future trends
- 8: Chemical characterization of electrospun nanofibers
- Abstract
- 8.1 A brief introduction of material types
- 8.2 Chemical characterization of electrospun polymer nanofibers
- 8.3 Chemical characterization of electrospun metal (oxide) nanofibers
- 8.4 Chemical characterization of electrospun carbon nanofibers
- 8.5 Chemical characterization of electrospun composite nanofibers
- 8.6 Conclusions
- 9: Physical characterization of electrospun nanofibers
- Abstract
- 9.1 A brief introduction of electrospun nanofibers
- 9.2 Physical characterization of electrospun polymer nanofibers
- 9.3 Physical characterization of electrospun metal (oxide) nanofibers
- 9.4 Physical characterization of electrospun CNFs
- 9.5 Physical characterization of electrospun composite nanofibers
- 9.6 Conclusions
- 10: Structure–property relationship of electrospun fibers
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Ordered structure in nanofibers
- 10.3 Morphology of electrospun fibers
- 10.4 Tensile properties of nanofibers
- 10.5 Effect of fiber diameter
- 10.6 Collection of nanofibers
- 10.7 Filled nanofiber systems
- 10.8 Summary
- 11: Molecular modeling and simulations
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 11.1 Introductory remarks
- 11.2 Molecular simulations
- 11.3 Selected applications
- 11.4 Conclusions
- 12: Modeling and simulation of the electrospinning process
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Polymer solution properties and external forces in the electrospinning process
- 12.3 Nanofiber formation stages in the electrospinning process
- 12.4 Conclusion/future trends
- 13: Modeling performance of electrospun nanofibers and nanofibrous assemblies
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Control of nanofiber deposition through electric field modification
- 13.3 Control of nanofiber-ordered deposition through mechanical design
- 7: Geometrical characterization of electrospun nanofibers
- Section Three: Electrospinning for particular fiber types and applications
- 14: Electrospun TiC/C composite nanofibrous felt and its energy-related applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Preparation and characterization
- 14.3 Energy-related applications
- 14.4 Concluding remarks
- 15: Electrospun chitosan fibers
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Solution properties for electrospinning of chitosan
- 15.3 Electrospun chitosan fibers
- 15.4 Electrospun hybrid chitosan fibers
- 15.5 Thermal and mechanical properties of electrospun chitosan fibers
- 15.6 Applications of electrospun chitosan fibers
- 15.7 Outlook and concluding remarks
- 16: Electrospinning of patterned and 3D nanofibers
- Abstract
- 16.1 Techniques to fabricate nanofibers
- 16.2 Electrospinning for fabrication of nanofibrous morphologies
- 16.3 Variety of patterned and 3D nanofibers obtained via electrospinning
- 16.4 Applications of patterned and 3D nanofibers and future growth
- 17: Electrospun nanofibers for filtration applications
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Properties and advantages of nanofibrous filtration media
- 17.3 Applications of electrospun nanofibrous filtration media
- 17.4 Perspectives and development
- 18: Electrospun conductive nanofibers for electronics
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Conducting polymer nanofibers
- 18.3 Carbon structures as conductive nanofiber
- 18.4 Metal nanofiber
- 18.5 Nanoparticle used in conductive nanofiber
- 18.6 Characterization
- 18.7 Application of conductive nanofiber
- 19: Electrospun nanofibrous tissue scaffolds
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Electrospun nanofibers for tissue regeneration
- 19.3 Tissue regeneration applications
- 19.4 Summary and future prospects
- 20: Electrospun nanofibers with antimicrobial properties
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Metallic nanoparticle-based antimicrobial electrospun nanofibers
- 20.3 Carbon nanomaterials-based antimicrobial electrospun nanofibers
- 20.4 Antibiotics-derived antimicrobial electrospun nanofibers
- 20.5 Biopolymers-derived antimicrobial electrospun nanofibers
- 20.6 Conclusions
- 21: Electrospun nanofibers in protective clothing
- Abstract
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Protective clothing: Background and terminology
- 21.3 Methods for nanofiber-based PC evaluation
- 21.4 Electrospun membranes in PC and sportswear applications
- 21.5 Chemical/biological PC applications
- 21.6 Face mask application
- 21.7 Ballistic protection applications
- 21.8 Smart textiles applications
- 21.9 Conclusion
- 22: Electrospun polyvinyl alcohol/pectin composite nanofibers
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 Experimental
- 22.3 Results and discussion
- 22.4 Conclusions
- 14: Electrospun TiC/C composite nanofibrous felt and its energy-related applications
- Index
Description
Electrospun Nanofibers covers advances in the electrospinning process including characterization, testing and modeling of electrospun nanofibers, and electrospinning for particular fiber types and applications. Electrospun Nanofibers offers systematic and comprehensive coverage for academic researchers, industry professionals, and postgraduate students working in the field of fiber science.
Electrospinning is the most commercially successful process for the production of nanofibers and rising demand is driving research and development in this field. Rapid progress is being made both in terms of the electrospinning process and in the production of nanofibers with superior chemical and physical properties. Electrospinning is becoming more efficient and more specialized in order to produce particular fiber types such as bicomponent and composite fibers, patterned and 3D nanofibers, carbon nanofibers and nanotubes, and nanofibers derived from chitosan.
Key Features
- Provides systematic and comprehensive coverage of the manufacture, properties, and applications of nanofibers
- Covers recent developments in nanofibers materials including electrospinning of bicomponent, chitosan, carbon, and conductive fibers
- Brings together expertise from academia and industry to provide comprehensive, up-to-date information on nanofiber research and development
- Offers systematic and comprehensive coverage for academic researchers, industry professionals, and postgraduate students working in the field of fiber science
Readership
Academic researchers and industry professionals working in the field of nanofiber science and electrospinning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 20th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009116
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009079
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mehdi Afshari Editor
Dr Mehdi Afshari lectured at the College of Textiles at North Carolina State University before pursuing a career in the textiles industry, firstly as a research scientist for Fiberweb and now for DuPont. His expertise lie in fiber and polymer processing, fiber spinning, electrospinning, nanofibers, fiber characterization, and improving fiber properties through the use of novel processing techniques. He is an industry expert with proven success in introducing innovative products to meet market needs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, DuPont, USA