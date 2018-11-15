Electrospinning: Nanofabrication and Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals of electrospinning
1. Introduction and historical overview
2. Electrospinning: the set-up and procedure
3. Nanofibrous materials (polymer, ceramic, carbon)
4. Nanofibrous structures (1D, 2D, 3D)
Part 2 Nanofabrication strategies from electrospinning
5. Coaxial electrospinning
6. Multi-needle electrospinning
7. Needleless electrospinning
8. Electro-netting
9. Near-field electrospinning
10. Melt electrospinning
Part 3 Applications of electrospun nanofibers
11. Electrospun nanofibers for filtration
12. Electrospun nanofibers for oil-water separation
13. Electrospun nanofibers for water treatment
14. Electrospun nanofibers for food and food packaging technology
15. Electrospun nanofibers for agriculture applications
16. Electrospun nanofibers for textiles
17. Electrospun nanofibers for sensors
18. Electrospun nanofibers for supercapacitors
19. Electrospun nanofibers for lithium-ion batteries
20. Electrospun nanofibers for fuel cells
21. Electrospun nanofibers for catalysts
22. Electrospun nanofibers for tissue engineering
23. Electrospun nanofibers for drug delivery
Description
Electrospinning: Nanofabrication and Applications presents an overview of the electrospinning technique, nanofabrication strategies and potential applications. The book begins with an introduction to the fundamentals of electrospinning, discussing fundamental principles of the electrospinning process, controlling parameters, materials and structures. Nanofabrication strategies, including coaxial electrospinning, multi-needle electrospinning, needleless electrospinning, electro-netting, near-field electrospinning, and three-dimensional macrostructure assembling are also covered. Final sections explore the applications of electrospun nanofibers in different fields and future prospects. This is a valuable reference for engineers and materials scientist working with fibrous materials and textiles, as well as researchers in the areas of nanotechnology, electrospinning, nanofibers and textiles.
Key Features
- Explores controllable fabrication of electrospun nanomaterials and their multifunctional applications
- Explains the electrospinning technique as used in nanofabrication and nanofibers
- Outlines the applications of electrospun nanofibrous materials in tissue engineering, filtration, oil-water separation, water treatment, food technology, supercapacitors, sensors and so on
Readership
Researchers in biomedicine and pharmaceuticals who want to learn more about how nanotechnology can contribute to the creation of more efficient and effective drug delivery systems, and materials scientists wanting to learn how nanoparticles and nanosystems can be applied in drug delivery
About the Editors
Bin Ding Editor
Bin Ding is Vice Dean at the College of Textiles, Donghua University, Shanghai, China., He is a member of several professional societies, including the MRS, the ACS, the Fiber Society, Member of Chinese Chemical Society, Advanced Member of Chinese Society of Mciro- and Nanometer. His research interests include the fabrication and application and Industrialization of nanomaterials as environmental protection materials
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Dean, College of Textiles, Donghua University, Shanghai, China
Xianfeng Wang Editor
Xianfeng Wang, is Professor at the College of Textiles, Donghua University, Shanghai, China, whose research focuses in the areas of materials engineering and nanotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Textiles, Donghua University, Shanghai, China
Jianyong Yu Editor
Jianyong Yu is based at the Chinese Engineering Academy, China. He is professor of Textile Science & Engineering, whose research focuses on the basic theory, key technology and application of textile materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Textile Science & Engineering, Chinese Engineering Academy, China