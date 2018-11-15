Electrospinning: Nanofabrication and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323512701, 9780128134412

Electrospinning: Nanofabrication and Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Bin Ding Xianfeng Wang Jianyong Yu
eBook ISBN: 9780128134412
Paperback ISBN: 9780323512701
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 15th November 2018
Page Count: 832
Table of Contents

Part 1 Fundamentals of electrospinning
1. Introduction and historical overview
2. Electrospinning: the set-up and procedure
3. Nanofibrous materials (polymer, ceramic, carbon)
4. Nanofibrous structures (1D, 2D, 3D)

Part 2 Nanofabrication strategies from electrospinning
5. Coaxial electrospinning
6. Multi-needle electrospinning
7. Needleless electrospinning
8. Electro-netting
9. Near-field electrospinning
10. Melt electrospinning

Part 3 Applications of electrospun nanofibers
11. Electrospun nanofibers for filtration
12. Electrospun nanofibers for oil-water separation
13. Electrospun nanofibers for water treatment 
14. Electrospun nanofibers for food and food packaging technology
15. Electrospun nanofibers for agriculture applications
16. Electrospun nanofibers for textiles
17. Electrospun nanofibers for sensors
18. Electrospun nanofibers for supercapacitors
19. Electrospun nanofibers for lithium-ion batteries
20. Electrospun nanofibers for fuel cells
21. Electrospun nanofibers for catalysts
22. Electrospun nanofibers for tissue engineering
23. Electrospun nanofibers for drug delivery

Description

Electrospinning: Nanofabrication and Applications presents an overview of the electrospinning technique, nanofabrication strategies and potential applications. The book begins with an introduction to the fundamentals of electrospinning, discussing fundamental principles of the electrospinning process, controlling parameters, materials and structures. Nanofabrication strategies, including coaxial electrospinning, multi-needle electrospinning, needleless electrospinning, electro-netting, near-field electrospinning, and three-dimensional macrostructure assembling are also covered. Final sections explore the applications of electrospun nanofibers in different fields and future prospects. This is a valuable reference for engineers and materials scientist working with fibrous materials and textiles, as well as researchers in the areas of nanotechnology, electrospinning, nanofibers and textiles.

Key Features

  • Explores controllable fabrication of electrospun nanomaterials and their multifunctional applications
  • Explains the electrospinning technique as used in nanofabrication and nanofibers
  • Outlines the applications of electrospun nanofibrous materials in tissue engineering, filtration, oil-water separation, water treatment, food technology, supercapacitors, sensors and so on

Readership

Researchers in biomedicine and pharmaceuticals who want to learn more about how nanotechnology can contribute to the creation of more efficient and effective drug delivery systems, and materials scientists wanting to learn how nanoparticles and nanosystems can be applied in drug delivery

Details

No. of pages:
832
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2019
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780128134412
Paperback ISBN:
9780323512701

About the Editors

Bin Ding Editor

Bin Ding is Vice Dean at the College of Textiles, Donghua University, Shanghai, China., He is a member of several professional societies, including the MRS, the ACS, the Fiber Society, Member of Chinese Chemical Society, Advanced Member of Chinese Society of Mciro- and Nanometer. His research interests include the fabrication and application and Industrialization of nanomaterials as environmental protection materials

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Dean, College of Textiles, Donghua University, Shanghai, China

Xianfeng Wang Editor

Xianfeng Wang, is Professor at the College of Textiles, Donghua University, Shanghai, China, whose research focuses in the areas of materials engineering and nanotechnology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Textiles, Donghua University, Shanghai, China

Jianyong Yu Editor

Jianyong Yu is based at the Chinese Engineering Academy, China. He is professor of Textile Science & Engineering, whose research focuses on the basic theory, key technology and application of textile materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Textile Science & Engineering, Chinese Engineering Academy, China

