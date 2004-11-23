Electroplating - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174510, 9780080505398

Electroplating

1st Edition

Basic Principles, Processes and Practice

Authors: Nasser Kanani
eBook ISBN: 9780080505398
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174510
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd November 2004
Page Count: 354
Description

Electroplating: Basic Principles, Processes and Practice offers an understanding of the theoretical background to electroplating, which is essential if the practical results are to be as required. This book is different in that it explains HOW the electrodeposition processes work, covering such topics as the elctrodeposition of composites, multilayers, whisker formation and giant magnetoresistive effects. The section on R & D approaches will be especially useful for organisations in the field. This is the first English language version of a well-known German language book from a prestigious author of international repute.‘Electroplating’ is an invaluable resource for manufacturers of coatings, electrochemists, metal finishers and their customers and academics in surface engineering.

Key Features

· Offers an understanding of the theoretical background to electroplating · Explains how the electrodeposition processes work · Prestigious author of international repute

Readership

Surface finishing companies and their clients; suppliers of plating solutions; academics.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS:Chapter 1 - Electrodeposition - a key technology; Chapter 2 - Substrates for Electroplating; Chapter 3 - Electrolytes for the electrodeposition of metallic layers; Chapter 4 - Processes for the deposition of metallic coatings; Chapter 5 - Film formation at an atomistic level; Chapter 6 - In-situ observation of film formation; Chapter 7 - Adhesion and its measurement; Chapter 8 - Film thickness and its determination; Chapter 9 - Analytical studies of metallic films.

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080505398
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856174510

About the Author

Nasser Kanani

Ratings and Reviews

