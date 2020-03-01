Electrophysiology Measurements for Studying Neural Interfaces
1st Edition
Description
Providing guidance from the outset of an experiment, this volume helps readers decide on a cell type and system for their research before delving into the electrophysiology techniques they can use. Moreover, this book details the materials, devices, and cell types needed for different studies. New techniques like two-photon microscopy integrated with electrophysiology for in vivo studies and general discussions about animal models provide practical examples for people readers working on neural interface designs. Many of the aforementioned electrophysiology techniques are used to test the designed neural interfaces and measuring their performances.
Key Features
- Details steps of an electrophysiology project from start to finish for graduate students employing the technique in their research
- Includes sample electrophysiological studies with multiple cell lines (PC12, N2a, NG108, SHSY, and embryonic stem cell lines) to facilitate research
- Features data analysis of electrophysiology results from various relevant experiments and cell culture tips
Readership
Neuroscientists, biomedical researchers and graduate students, medical students, Biomaterial engineering researchers, biomaterial engineering students
Table of Contents
- Basic Principles of Voltage-Gated Ion Channels
2. Principle of Electrophysiology Techniques
3. Electrophysiology Behaviors of PC12, N108, SHSY, N2a, and Human Neuron Cells, Models, and Applications in Neuroscience
4. In vivo and In vitro Electrophysiology
5. Two Photon Microscopy and Electrophysiology
6. Electrophysiology Circuits and Electronics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170700
About the Author
Mohammad Aria
Mohammad Mohammadi Aria MSc, graduated in the field of Micro-Nano Electronics from Electrical department of Sharif University Of Technology. He is currently a research assistant at Koç University in Istanbul, Turkey focusing on electrocial and electronic manufacturing and its applications to biomedical engineering
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, PhD candidate, Koc University, Istanbul, Turkey