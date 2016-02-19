Electrophysiological Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125141055, 9781483191799

Electrophysiological Methods

1st Edition

Physical Techniques in Biological Research

Editors: William L. Nastuk
eBook ISBN: 9781483191799
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 478
Description

Electrophysiological Methods presents a compilation of essays relating to the field of electricity. One topic is the introduction and analysis of electrical stimulation. Other types of stimulation are thermal stimulation, light stimulation, touch stimulation, and auditory stimulation. Microelectrodes act as links by which small regions in biological tissues are electrically joined to amplifying and recording devices. This topic is explored more thoroughly in the book.
The physiological activity of cells in nerves, muscles, secretory organs, and other biological structures is accompanied by electrical changes which appear across the cell membrane. This occurrence is another topic in the text. Intracellular techniques employed to record transmembrane potentials and to stimulate cells are likewise presented. A section of the book presents microelectrophoresis which is a method wherein electrical flow is employed to manipulate the ejection of chemical substances from fine microelectrodes or micropipettes. The book will provide useful information to neurologist, cytologist, doctors, students, and researchers in the field of medicine.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume

Preface to Volume V

Contents of Volumes I, II, III, IV, and VI

List of Abbreviations

1. Stimulation

I. Introduction

II. Electrical Stimulation

III. Stimulation of Special Receptors

References

2. Microelectrodes for Recording and Stimulation

I. Introduction

II. Metal Electrodes

III. Glass Micropipette Electrodes

IV. Electrical Properties of Glass Microelectrodes

V. Circuits Used in Applying Microelectrode Techniques

VI. Microelectrode Application

References

3. Electrodes for Extracellular Recording and Stimulation

I. Introduction

II. Definitions and Preliminary Remarks

III. Some Fundamental Characteristics of the Electrodes Used in Biological Research

IV. Recording of Electrical Activity

V. Electrical Stimulation of Excitable Tissues

VI. Preparation and Use of Electrodes

References

4. Microelectrophoresis

I. Introduction

II. Basic Principles

III. Practical Considerations

IV. Practical Applications and Advantages of the Technique

V. Difficulties Associated with the Technique Addendum: Microinjection (R. D. Keynes)

References

5. Micromanipulators: Principles of Design, Operation, and Application

I. General Micrurgical Problems

II. Optical Considerations

III. Microscope Stands

IV. Low Magnification Micromanipulators

V. High Magnification Micromanipulators

VI. Microinjectors

VII. Integrated Micromanipulator-Microinjector Assemblies

VIII. Future Trends in Micromanipulator Design

References

6. Transducers

I. Introduction

II. Transducers for Mechanical Input

III. Temperature Transducers

IV. Transducers for Electrical Input

V. Optical Transducers

VI. Nuclear Radiation Transducers

References

7. Bioelectric Amplifiers

I. General Requirements of Bioelectric Amplifiers

II. Amplifier Circuits

III. Feedback in Amplifiers

References

8. Interference and Its Elimination

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Interference and Elimination

III. Practical Elimination of Electrical Interference

IV. Reduction of Mechanical Interference

V. Caution

VI. Addendum: Destructive Interference

References

9. Recording and Display

I. Introduction

II. Factors Influencing the Fidelity of a Recorder

III. Characteristics of Moving-Coil Galvanometers

IV. Servo Recorders

V. Cathode Ray Oscilloscope Recorders

VI. Magnetic Tape Recorders

VII. Digital Devices

VIII. Other Display Techniques

IX. Recording and Noise

References

Author Index

Subject Index


