Electrophysiological Methods
1st Edition
Physical Techniques in Biological Research
Description
Electrophysiological Methods presents a compilation of essays relating to the field of electricity. One topic is the introduction and analysis of electrical stimulation. Other types of stimulation are thermal stimulation, light stimulation, touch stimulation, and auditory stimulation. Microelectrodes act as links by which small regions in biological tissues are electrically joined to amplifying and recording devices. This topic is explored more thoroughly in the book.
The physiological activity of cells in nerves, muscles, secretory organs, and other biological structures is accompanied by electrical changes which appear across the cell membrane. This occurrence is another topic in the text. Intracellular techniques employed to record transmembrane potentials and to stimulate cells are likewise presented. A section of the book presents microelectrophoresis which is a method wherein electrical flow is employed to manipulate the ejection of chemical substances from fine microelectrodes or micropipettes. The book will provide useful information to neurologist, cytologist, doctors, students, and researchers in the field of medicine.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume
Preface to Volume V
Contents of Volumes I, II, III, IV, and VI
List of Abbreviations
1. Stimulation
I. Introduction
II. Electrical Stimulation
III. Stimulation of Special Receptors
References
2. Microelectrodes for Recording and Stimulation
I. Introduction
II. Metal Electrodes
III. Glass Micropipette Electrodes
IV. Electrical Properties of Glass Microelectrodes
V. Circuits Used in Applying Microelectrode Techniques
VI. Microelectrode Application
References
3. Electrodes for Extracellular Recording and Stimulation
I. Introduction
II. Definitions and Preliminary Remarks
III. Some Fundamental Characteristics of the Electrodes Used in Biological Research
IV. Recording of Electrical Activity
V. Electrical Stimulation of Excitable Tissues
VI. Preparation and Use of Electrodes
References
4. Microelectrophoresis
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles
III. Practical Considerations
IV. Practical Applications and Advantages of the Technique
V. Difficulties Associated with the Technique Addendum: Microinjection (R. D. Keynes)
References
5. Micromanipulators: Principles of Design, Operation, and Application
I. General Micrurgical Problems
II. Optical Considerations
III. Microscope Stands
IV. Low Magnification Micromanipulators
V. High Magnification Micromanipulators
VI. Microinjectors
VII. Integrated Micromanipulator-Microinjector Assemblies
VIII. Future Trends in Micromanipulator Design
References
6. Transducers
I. Introduction
II. Transducers for Mechanical Input
III. Temperature Transducers
IV. Transducers for Electrical Input
V. Optical Transducers
VI. Nuclear Radiation Transducers
References
7. Bioelectric Amplifiers
I. General Requirements of Bioelectric Amplifiers
II. Amplifier Circuits
III. Feedback in Amplifiers
References
8. Interference and Its Elimination
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Interference and Elimination
III. Practical Elimination of Electrical Interference
IV. Reduction of Mechanical Interference
V. Caution
VI. Addendum: Destructive Interference
References
9. Recording and Display
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing the Fidelity of a Recorder
III. Characteristics of Moving-Coil Galvanometers
IV. Servo Recorders
V. Cathode Ray Oscilloscope Recorders
VI. Magnetic Tape Recorders
VII. Digital Devices
VIII. Other Display Techniques
IX. Recording and Noise
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191799