Electrophysiological Disorders of the Heart - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443065705, 9780702035920

Electrophysiological Disorders of the Heart

1st Edition

Authors: Sanjeev Saksena A. John Camm Penelope Boyden Paul Dorian Nora Goldschlager
eBook ISBN: 9780702035920
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443065705
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 25th February 2005
Page Count: 1064
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This brand-new resource focuses on the common clinical features, diagnosis, and management of the full range of rhythm disorders, highlighting basic science only where necessary. To-the-point and practical, this text discusses everything from cardiac rhythms and arrhythmias...to disease states associated with cardiac arrhythmias...to the latest pharmacologic and interventional therapies.

Key Features

  • Outlines the common clinical features of rhythm disorders and how to treat and manage them.
  • Features a mini-textbook of mechanisms, identification, analysis, and prognosis for most common arrhythmia types in the section on rhythms and arrhythmias.
  • Provides management strategies for complex patient problems.
  • Discusses hot topics such as genetics and cardiac arrhythmias, Brugada syndrome, and devices for the management of atrial fibrillation.

Table of Contents

I. CONCEPTUAL BASIS FOR CARDIAC ARRHYTHMOLOGY

Molecular and cellular basis of cardiac electrophysiology

Mechanisms of reentrant arrhythmias

Autonomic nervous system and cardiac arrhythmias

Principles of clinical pharmacology

Basic electrocardiography

Principles of electropharmacology

Fundamentals of cardiac stimulatio

Clinical electrophysiology techniques

Principles of catheter ablation

Interpretation of clinical trials: How mortality trials relate to the therapy of atrial fibrillation

II. CARDIAC RHYTHMS AND ARRHYTHMIAS

Sinus node dysfunction

Atrioventricular

Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia and the preexcitation syndromes

Atrial tachycardia, flutter and fibrillation

Nonsustained ventricular tachycardia

Sustained ventricular tachycardia with heart disease

Ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation without structural heart disease

Ventricular fibrillation

III. CLINICAL SYNDROMES

Cardiac arrest

Syncope

Asymptomatic ECG Abnormalities

Evaluation and management of arrhythmias in Pro-arrhythmia syndromes

Arrhythmias during pregnancy

Evaluation and management of arrhythmias in a pediatric popul

Genetics and cardiac arrhythmias

IV. DISEASE STATES ASSOCIATED WITH CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS

Arrhythmias in coronary artery disease

Arrhythmias associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure

Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy

Post-operative arrhythmias after cardiac surger

Arrhythmias and electrolyte disorders

The long Q-T syndrome

Arrhythmias associated with congenital heart disease

The Brugada

V. PHARMACOLOGIC AND INTERVENTIONAL THERAPIE

Antiarrhythmic drugs

Pacing technology and its indications: Advances in threshold management, automatic mode switching and sensors

Pacemaker insertion, revision, extraction and follow-up

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators: Technology, indications, implantation techniques, and follow-up

Devices for the management of atrial fibrillation

Catheter mapping techniques

Ablation Technology

Curative catheter ablation for supraventricular tachycardia:Techniques and indications

Ventricular tachycardia

Imaging techniques in clinical electrophysiology

David S Schwartzman

Noninvasive electrophysiology

Antiarrhythmic surgery

Device technology for congestive heart failure

Details

No. of pages:
1064
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702035920
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443065705

About the Author

Sanjeev Saksena

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ; Director, Eastern Heart Institute and Arrhythmia/Pacemaker Service, PBI Regional Medical Center, Passaic, NJ

A. John Camm

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Cardiology, St. George's Hospital Medical Center, London, UK

Penelope Boyden

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pharmacology and the Center for Molecular Therapeutics, Columbia University, New York, NY

Paul Dorian

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto; Director of Electrophysiology, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Nora Goldschlager

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Medicine, University of California San Francisco;Chief, Clinical Cardiology, Director, Coronary Care Unit, ECG Laboratory and Pacemaker Clinic, San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.