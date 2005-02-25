Electrophysiological Disorders of the Heart

I. CONCEPTUAL BASIS FOR CARDIAC ARRHYTHMOLOGY



Molecular and cellular basis of cardiac electrophysiology



Mechanisms of reentrant arrhythmias



Autonomic nervous system and cardiac arrhythmias



Principles of clinical pharmacology



Basic electrocardiography



Principles of electropharmacology



Fundamentals of cardiac stimulatio



Clinical electrophysiology techniques



Principles of catheter ablation



Interpretation of clinical trials: How mortality trials relate to the therapy of atrial fibrillation



II. CARDIAC RHYTHMS AND ARRHYTHMIAS



Sinus node dysfunction



Atrioventricular



Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia and the preexcitation syndromes



Atrial tachycardia, flutter and fibrillation



Nonsustained ventricular tachycardia



Sustained ventricular tachycardia with heart disease



Ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation without structural heart disease



Ventricular fibrillation



III. CLINICAL SYNDROMES



Cardiac arrest



Syncope



Asymptomatic ECG Abnormalities



Evaluation and management of arrhythmias in Pro-arrhythmia syndromes



Arrhythmias during pregnancy



Evaluation and management of arrhythmias in a pediatric popul



Genetics and cardiac arrhythmias



IV. DISEASE STATES ASSOCIATED WITH CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS



Arrhythmias in coronary artery disease



Arrhythmias associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure



Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy



Post-operative arrhythmias after cardiac surger



Arrhythmias and electrolyte disorders



The long Q-T syndrome



Arrhythmias associated with congenital heart disease



The Brugada



V. PHARMACOLOGIC AND INTERVENTIONAL THERAPIE



Antiarrhythmic drugs



Pacing technology and its indications: Advances in threshold management, automatic mode switching and sensors



Pacemaker insertion, revision, extraction and follow-up



Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators: Technology, indications, implantation techniques, and follow-up



Devices for the management of atrial fibrillation



Catheter mapping techniques



Ablation Technology



Curative catheter ablation for supraventricular tachycardia:Techniques and indications



Ventricular tachycardia



Imaging techniques in clinical electrophysiology



David S Schwartzman



Noninvasive electrophysiology



Antiarrhythmic surgery



Device technology for congestive heart failure