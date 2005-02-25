Electrophysiological Disorders of the Heart
1st Edition
Description
This brand-new resource focuses on the common clinical features, diagnosis, and management of the full range of rhythm disorders, highlighting basic science only where necessary. To-the-point and practical, this text discusses everything from cardiac rhythms and arrhythmias...to disease states associated with cardiac arrhythmias...to the latest pharmacologic and interventional therapies.
Key Features
- Outlines the common clinical features of rhythm disorders and how to treat and manage them.
- Features a mini-textbook of mechanisms, identification, analysis, and prognosis for most common arrhythmia types in the section on rhythms and arrhythmias.
- Provides management strategies for complex patient problems.
- Discusses hot topics such as genetics and cardiac arrhythmias, Brugada syndrome, and devices for the management of atrial fibrillation.
Table of Contents
I. CONCEPTUAL BASIS FOR CARDIAC ARRHYTHMOLOGY
Molecular and cellular basis of cardiac electrophysiology
Mechanisms of reentrant arrhythmias
Autonomic nervous system and cardiac arrhythmias
Principles of clinical pharmacology
Basic electrocardiography
Principles of electropharmacology
Fundamentals of cardiac stimulatio
Clinical electrophysiology techniques
Principles of catheter ablation
Interpretation of clinical trials: How mortality trials relate to the therapy of atrial fibrillation
II. CARDIAC RHYTHMS AND ARRHYTHMIAS
Sinus node dysfunction
Atrioventricular
Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia and the preexcitation syndromes
Atrial tachycardia, flutter and fibrillation
Nonsustained ventricular tachycardia
Sustained ventricular tachycardia with heart disease
Ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation without structural heart disease
Ventricular fibrillation
III. CLINICAL SYNDROMES
Cardiac arrest
Syncope
Asymptomatic ECG Abnormalities
Evaluation and management of arrhythmias in Pro-arrhythmia syndromes
Arrhythmias during pregnancy
Evaluation and management of arrhythmias in a pediatric popul
Genetics and cardiac arrhythmias
IV. DISEASE STATES ASSOCIATED WITH CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS
Arrhythmias in coronary artery disease
Arrhythmias associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure
Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy
Post-operative arrhythmias after cardiac surger
Arrhythmias and electrolyte disorders
The long Q-T syndrome
Arrhythmias associated with congenital heart disease
The Brugada
V. PHARMACOLOGIC AND INTERVENTIONAL THERAPIE
Antiarrhythmic drugs
Pacing technology and its indications: Advances in threshold management, automatic mode switching and sensors
Pacemaker insertion, revision, extraction and follow-up
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators: Technology, indications, implantation techniques, and follow-up
Devices for the management of atrial fibrillation
Catheter mapping techniques
Ablation Technology
Curative catheter ablation for supraventricular tachycardia:Techniques and indications
Ventricular tachycardia
Imaging techniques in clinical electrophysiology
David S Schwartzman
Noninvasive electrophysiology
Antiarrhythmic surgery
Device technology for congestive heart failure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1064
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 25th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035920
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443065705
About the Author
Sanjeev Saksena
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ; Director, Eastern Heart Institute and Arrhythmia/Pacemaker Service, PBI Regional Medical Center, Passaic, NJ
A. John Camm
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Cardiology, St. George's Hospital Medical Center, London, UK
Penelope Boyden
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pharmacology and the Center for Molecular Therapeutics, Columbia University, New York, NY
Paul Dorian
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto; Director of Electrophysiology, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nora Goldschlager
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Medicine, University of California San Francisco;Chief, Clinical Cardiology, Director, Coronary Care Unit, ECG Laboratory and Pacemaker Clinic, San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco, CA