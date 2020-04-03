Electrophysical Agents
13th Edition
Evidence-based Practice
Table of Contents
A. Introduction and General Issues: 1. Introduction, General Concepts and Clinical Decision Making. B. Physical and Physiological Principles: 2. Physical Principles; 3. Physiological Principles; 4. Principles of Electrical Stimulation. C. Thermal Modalities: 5. Thermal and Non Thermal/Microthermal Effects; 6. Superficial and Conduction Heating; 7. Deep Heating; 8. Cryotherapy. D. Non Thermal/Microthermal Modalities: 9. Ultrasound; 10. Laser and Associated Light Therapies; 11. Ultra Violet Based Therapy; 12. Magnetic, Pulsed Magnetic, PEMF; 13. Shockwave; 14. Vibration. E. Electrical Stimulation: 15. TENS; 16. NMES; 17. FES; 18. Sinusoidal; 19. E Stim Wounds. F. Diagnostic and Imaging: 20. Electrodiagnosis; 21. Ultrasound Imaging. G. Contraindications: 22. Contraindications, Precautions, Dangers
Description
Electrophysical Modalities (formerly Electrotherapy: Evidence-Based Practice) is back in its 13th edition, continuing to uphold the standard of clinical research and evidence base for which it has become renowned.
This popular textbook comprehensively covers the use of electrotherapy in clinical practice and includes the theory which underpins that practice. Over recent years the range of therapeutic agents involved and the scope for their use have greatly increased and the new edition includes and evaluates the latest evidence and most recent developments in this fast-growing field.
Tim Watson is joined by co-editor Ethne Nussbaum and both bring years of clinical, research and teaching experience to the new edition, with a host of new contributors, all leaders in their specialty.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 3rd April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051517
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076947
About the Editors
Tim Watson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy, University of Hertfordshire, UK