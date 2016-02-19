Electrophoresis in Stabilizing Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127843308, 9781483220956

Electrophoresis in Stabilizing Media

1st Edition

Paper Chromatography and Electrophoresis

Authors: John Whitaker
eBook ISBN: 9781483220956
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 432
Description

Paper Chromatography and Electrophoresis, Volume I: Electrophoresis in Stabilizing Media covers the general features of electrophoresis in stabilizing media. The book includes a consideration of the factors which determine the rate of movement of the compounds in an electrical field, the factors which must be controlled in order to obtain successful results, as well as the general arrangement and types of equipment used. The text also provides a description of methods for the separation of specific classes of compounds (amines, amino acids, peptides, proteins, nucleic acids, derivatives, and related compounds, carbohydrates, and organic acids and derivatives) normally encountered by chemists. Inorganic chemists, organic chemists, clinical chemists, and biochemists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1 General Considerations

I. Terminology

II. Theoretical Considerations

III. Types of Stabilizing Media

IV. Apparatus

V. Two-Dimensional Separations

VI. Crossing Electrophoresis

VII. Continuous Electrophoresis

VIII. Column Electrophoresis

IX. Application of Sample

X. Reference Compounds and Standards

XI. Application of Electrical Potential

XII. Detection of Components

XIII. Quantitation

XIV. Interpretation of Results

References

Chapter 2 Amines, Amino Acids, and Peptides

I. General Considerations

II. Amines

III. Amino Acids

IV. Dinitrophenyl (DNP) Amino Acids and Related Compounds

V. Electrophoretic Separation of Peptides

References

Chapter 3 Proteins

I. General Considerations

II. Preparation of Sample

III. Supporting Materials and Techniques

IV. Other Methods of Detecting and Identifying Protein Zones

References

Chapter 4 Nucleic Acids, Derivatives, and Related Compounds

I. General Considerations

II. Purine and Pyrimidine Bases and Nucleosides

III. Nucleotides

IV. Separation of the Isomeric Nucleoside Monophosphates

V. Oligonucleotide Mapping Procedures

VI. Thin-Layer Electrophoresis

VII. Ion Exchange Electrophoresis

VIII. Ultramicroelectrophoretic Separation of Nucleotides

IX. Separation of Nucleic Acids

References

Chapter 5 Carbohydrates

I. General

II. Mono- and Oligosaccharides

III. Neutral and Acidic Polysaccharides

IV. Sugar Phosphates

V. Polyhydric Alcohols

VI. Amino Sugars

VII. Sugar Acids

VIII. Methyl Glycosides

References

Chapter 6 Organic Acids and Derivatives

I. General

II. The Saturated Monocarboxylic Acids

III. Aliphatic Poly functional Carboxylic Acids and Aromatic Acids

IV. Organic Phosphates

V. Phenols and Derivatives

References

Chapter 7 Electrophoretic Separation of Other Organic Compounds

I. Aldehydes and Ketones

II. Alkaloids

III. Antibiotics

IV. Choline Esters and Phospholipid Derivatives

V. Coenzymes and Vitamins

VI. Water-Insoluble Dyes

VII. Water-Soluble Dyes

VIII. Natural Pigments

IX. Steroids

References

Chapter 8 Inorganic Ions

I. General

II. Separation of the More Common Cations and Anions

III. The Rare Earths

IV. Column Electrophoretic Separation of Inorganic Ions

V. Ion-Focusing Electrophoresis

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220956

John Whitaker

