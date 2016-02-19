Paper Chromatography and Electrophoresis, Volume I: Electrophoresis in Stabilizing Media covers the general features of electrophoresis in stabilizing media. The book includes a consideration of the factors which determine the rate of movement of the compounds in an electrical field, the factors which must be controlled in order to obtain successful results, as well as the general arrangement and types of equipment used. The text also provides a description of methods for the separation of specific classes of compounds (amines, amino acids, peptides, proteins, nucleic acids, derivatives, and related compounds, carbohydrates, and organic acids and derivatives) normally encountered by chemists. Inorganic chemists, organic chemists, clinical chemists, and biochemists will find the book invaluable.