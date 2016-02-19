Electrophoresis in Stabilizing Media
Paper Chromatography and Electrophoresis
Paper Chromatography and Electrophoresis, Volume I: Electrophoresis in Stabilizing Media covers the general features of electrophoresis in stabilizing media. The book includes a consideration of the factors which determine the rate of movement of the compounds in an electrical field, the factors which must be controlled in order to obtain successful results, as well as the general arrangement and types of equipment used. The text also provides a description of methods for the separation of specific classes of compounds (amines, amino acids, peptides, proteins, nucleic acids, derivatives, and related compounds, carbohydrates, and organic acids and derivatives) normally encountered by chemists. Inorganic chemists, organic chemists, clinical chemists, and biochemists will find the book invaluable.
Chapter 1 General Considerations
I. Terminology
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. Types of Stabilizing Media
IV. Apparatus
V. Two-Dimensional Separations
VI. Crossing Electrophoresis
VII. Continuous Electrophoresis
VIII. Column Electrophoresis
IX. Application of Sample
X. Reference Compounds and Standards
XI. Application of Electrical Potential
XII. Detection of Components
XIII. Quantitation
XIV. Interpretation of Results
References
Chapter 2 Amines, Amino Acids, and Peptides
I. General Considerations
II. Amines
III. Amino Acids
IV. Dinitrophenyl (DNP) Amino Acids and Related Compounds
V. Electrophoretic Separation of Peptides
References
Chapter 3 Proteins
I. General Considerations
II. Preparation of Sample
III. Supporting Materials and Techniques
IV. Other Methods of Detecting and Identifying Protein Zones
References
Chapter 4 Nucleic Acids, Derivatives, and Related Compounds
I. General Considerations
II. Purine and Pyrimidine Bases and Nucleosides
III. Nucleotides
IV. Separation of the Isomeric Nucleoside Monophosphates
V. Oligonucleotide Mapping Procedures
VI. Thin-Layer Electrophoresis
VII. Ion Exchange Electrophoresis
VIII. Ultramicroelectrophoretic Separation of Nucleotides
IX. Separation of Nucleic Acids
References
Chapter 5 Carbohydrates
I. General
II. Mono- and Oligosaccharides
III. Neutral and Acidic Polysaccharides
IV. Sugar Phosphates
V. Polyhydric Alcohols
VI. Amino Sugars
VII. Sugar Acids
VIII. Methyl Glycosides
References
Chapter 6 Organic Acids and Derivatives
I. General
II. The Saturated Monocarboxylic Acids
III. Aliphatic Poly functional Carboxylic Acids and Aromatic Acids
IV. Organic Phosphates
V. Phenols and Derivatives
References
Chapter 7 Electrophoretic Separation of Other Organic Compounds
I. Aldehydes and Ketones
II. Alkaloids
III. Antibiotics
IV. Choline Esters and Phospholipid Derivatives
V. Coenzymes and Vitamins
VI. Water-Insoluble Dyes
VII. Water-Soluble Dyes
VIII. Natural Pigments
IX. Steroids
References
Chapter 8 Inorganic Ions
I. General
II. Separation of the More Common Cations and Anions
III. The Rare Earths
IV. Column Electrophoretic Separation of Inorganic Ions
V. Ion-Focusing Electrophoresis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220956