Electrophilic Additions to Unsaturated Systems, Volume 9
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1.Introduction, definitions, and criteria for classificatiion. 2.Aspects of the chemistry of carbocations. 3.Additions initiated by electrophilic hydrogen: addition of water and of Bronsted acids. 4.Additions initiated by electrophilic fluorine and chlorine. 5.Additions initiated by electrophilic bromine and iodine. 6.Additions involving electrophilic oxygen, sulphur, selenium, and tellurium. 7.Additions involving electrophilic nitrogen, phosphorus, arsenic, and antimony. 8.Electrophilic carbon and other elements of Group IV. 9.Additions to acetylenes and allenes. 10.Addition to conjugated double bonds and to aromatic hydrocarbons. 11.Addition to other multiple bonds. Index.
Description
The first edition of this book, published in 1966, received wide acclaim. This new edition has been almost entirely rewritten and expanded to incorporate the extensive research done in this field over the last two decades. The book provides a unified treatment, from a mechanistic viewpoint, of those reactions of unsaturated organic compoiunds which, being initiated by co-ordination with an electrophilic reagent, proceed through intermediates having cationic character, and are completed by the formation of products of addition. After a brief account of the properties of carbocations, electrophilic reagents are considered in accordance with their position in the Periodic Table of the elements.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289717
Reviews
@qu:The first edition of this book, which appeared in 1966, rapidly became the standard reference text in the field, and this new edition is greatly to be welcomed. @source: Journal of Organometallic Chemistry