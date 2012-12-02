Electrooptics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120445127, 9780080916323

Electrooptics

1st Edition

Phenomena, Materials and Applications

Authors: Jose Cabrera Fernando Agullo-Rueda
eBook ISBN: 9780080916323
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120445127
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 345
Description

This comprehensive text provides an understanding of the physical phenomenon behind electrooptics. It describes in detail modern electrooptic materials and operative physical mechanisms, and devotes a full chapter tothe new materials engineering that is contributing to the development of low-dimensional systems. The book also reviews device applications in both bulk and waveguide technologies.

Key Features

  • Provides extensive coverage in a self-contained format, and consequently useful to beginners as well as specialists
  • Includes the most current information
  • Features many tables and illustrations to facilitate understanding

Readership

Upper-division and post-graduate students in electro-optics and nonlinear optics; researchers; physicists; and electronic engineers working in the field.

Table of Contents

The Vast World of Electrooptics. Light Propagation in Anisotropic Media. Electrooptics: Concepts, Phenomena and Techniques. Electrooptics and Nonlinear Optics. Inorganic Electrooptic Materials. Organic Electrooptic Materials. Bulk Electrooptic Applications. Electrooptics and Integrated Optics. Semiconductor Quantum Wells and Superlattices. The Photorefractive Effect. Photorefractive Applications. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
345
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916323
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120445127

About the Author

Jose Cabrera

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Autonoma de Madrid

Fernando Agullo-Rueda

