Electrons in Solids 2e
2nd Edition
An Introductory Survey
Description
Electrons in Solids, Second Edition: An Introductory Survey introduces the reader to electrons in solids and covers topics ranging from particles and waves to the free electron model, energy bands, and junctions. Optical and electrical properties are also discussed, along with magnetic properties. The wavelike properties of all of matter are chosen as an integrating theme into which to weave such themes as crystal lattice vibrations (with their effect on electron mobility and electrical and thermal conductivity), electromagnetic waves (with their effect on optical reflection and absorption), and electronic transport in solids (with its dependence on the wavelike properties of electrons). This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with an overview of particles and waves, together with classical views of electrons, light, and energy. The general properties of waves are then discussed, with particular reference to traveling waves, standing waves, transverse waves, and longitudinal waves. Lattice waves, light waves, and matter waves are also considered. The reader is also introduced to wave equations, boundary conditions, and general wave properties. The remaining chapters are devoted to optical, electrical, and magnetic properties as well as junctions, including metal-metal junctions, metal-semiconductor junctions, and metal-semiconductor junctions. This monograph is intended for undergraduates and first-year graduate students with a background primarily in materials science, metallurgy, or one of the other engineering disciplines.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 Particles and Waves
Classical Views of Electrons, Light, and Energy
Some Challenging Observations
The New Approach
Topics for Discussion
Suggested Background Reading
2 General Properties of Waves
Basic Wave Properties
Wave Equations
Traveling Waves and Standing Waves
Transverse and Longitudinal Waves
Transverse Waves in an Infinite String
Transverse Waves in a Finite String
Reflection and Transmission of Waves in a String
Some Wave Analogies
Longitudinal Waves in a Rod
Summary of Wave Systems
3 Lattice Waves
Transverse Waves in a One-Dimensional Infinite Lattice
Transverse Waves in a One-Dimensional Finite Lattice
Measurement of Dispersion Curves for Lattice Waves
Longitudinal Waves in a One-Dimensional Infinite Lattice
Density of States for Lattice Waves
Waves in a One-Dimensional Lattice with Two Types of Atom
Reststrahlen Absorption
4 Light Waves
Properties of Electric and Magnetic Fields
Dielectric Relaxation Time
Electromagnetic Wave Equation
The Case of No Absorption
Description of Optical Absorption
Absorption due to Electrical Conductivity
5 Matter Waves
The Schroedinger Wave Equation
Procedure for Solving the Wave Equation
Free-Electron Model of a Confined Electron
Physical Interpretation of the Wave Function
Reflection, Transmission and Tunneling of Electron Waves
Linear Harmonic Oscillator
The Hydrogen Atom
The Periodic Table and the Pauli Exclusion Principle
6 The Free-Electron Model
What Energies are Allowed?
What Is the Density of Allowed States as a Function of Energy?
What Is the Probability That a State Is Occupied?
Photoemission
Thermionic Emission
Field Emission
Heat Capacity
7 Energy Bands
Bonds and Energy Gaps
One-Dimensional Periodic Potential
The Tight-Binding Approximation
Effect of Periodic Potential on Free Electrons
Density of States in a Band
Summary of Different Band Representations
Electron Velocity
Effective Mass
Holes
8 Optical Properties
Reflection
Summary of Absorption Processes
Transitions across the Band Gap
Excitons
Imperfections
Free Carriers
Plasma Resonance Absorption
Polarization of Bound Electrons
Photoelectronic Effects
Optical Spectra
Photoelectronic Applications
9 Electrical Properties
Ohm's Law and Electrical Conductivity
Temperature Dependence of Conductivity
Temperature Dependence of Mobility
Different Types of Relaxation Time
Fermi Level in Semiconductors
Intrinsic Semiconductor
Donor and Acceptor Imperfections
Electrical Conductivity in Extrinsic Semiconductors
Hall Effect
Different Kinds of Mobility
Other Galvanomagnetothermoelectric Effects
Quantum High Magnetic Field Effects
Amorphous Semiconductors
Other Conductivity Mechanisms and Materials
10 Junctions
Surfaces
Metal-Metal Junctions
Metal-Semiconductor Junctions: Schottky Barriers
Metal-Semiconductor Junctions: Ohmic Contacts
Semiconductor-Semiconductor Junctions: Homojunctions
Applications of the p-n Junction
The Tunnel Diode
Semiconductor-Semiconductor Junctions: Heterojunctions
Quantum Wells and Superlattices
11 Magnetic Properties
Magnetic Properties of an Atom
Diamagnetism
Free Electron Paramagnetism
Bound Electron Paramagnetism
Ferromagnetism
Antiferromagnetism
Ferrimagnetism
Ferromagnetic Domains
Ferromagnetic Hysteresis
Magnetic Bubble Memories
New Magnetic Materials
Appendix A Vector Calculus
The Gradient: ∇φ
The Divergence: ▽ • A
The Curl: ▽ x A
Appendix B Units and Conversion Factors
Appendix C Electromagnetic Plane Waves and Field Energy
Electromagnetic Plane Waves
Electromagnetic Field Energy
Appendix D Elements of Formal Wave Mechanics
Appendix E Sample Problems
Bibliography
List of Problems
Answers to Problems
Index
