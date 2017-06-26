Electrons, Atoms, and Molecules in Inorganic Chemistry: A Worked Examples Approach builds from fundamental units into molecules, to provide the reader with a full understanding of inorganic chemistry concepts through worked examples and full color illustrations. The book uniquely discusses failures as well as research success stories. Worked problems include a variety of types of chemical and physical data, illustrating the interdependence of issues.

This text contains a bibliography providing access to important review articles and papers of relevance, as well as summaries of leading articles and reviews at the end of each chapter so interested readers can readily consult the original literature. Suitable as a professional reference for researchers in a variety of fields, as well as course use and self-study. The book offers valuable information to fill an important gap in the field.